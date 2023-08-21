Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…