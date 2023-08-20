The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…