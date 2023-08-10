Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.