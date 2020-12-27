Wearing of masks not about rights but caring about your fellow man

Today I was looking at the data posted on the NC DHHS website. We have the second highest county rate for the percent of tests returning positive at 17.1%. We have seen an absolute explosion of positive tests since Halloween. Our number of positive cases (4,041 to 8,329) have more than doubled while deaths have doubled (45 to 90) during that time period. I have been told that COVID-19 infection is no deadlier than the flu. I beg to differ. In the last 10 years in North Carolina, 1,489 residents lost their lives to the flu. In just nine months, 6,240 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 infection.

Every time I am told about another death related to COVID-19 infection, I think about the family who is left to mourn this loss. I think about the life of the deceased. What occupation did they have? Did they have children, grandchildren? Most importantly I think about whether or not this death could have been prevented. Were they around someone in the community who was infected and didn’t wear a cloth face covering?

Each of us has a responsibility to slow the spread of this virus. Vaccine will help but a change in behavior is what we need and we need it now. The wearing of a cloth face covering isn’t about your rights, it is about caring for your fellow man. It is about doing everything in your power to protect your health and the health of others. Please join us in this fight.

Jane Hinson is the director of the Iredell County Health Department.