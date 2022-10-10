Wear purple to show support for victims of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time for people and organizations to work together on issues involving domestic violence and to work toward its prevention.

The first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was in October of 1987. I was a freshman at Carolina in October of 1987, and I am not even sure that I knew what domestic violence was back then. It disturbs me now that young people, living on their own for the first time, were not educated as to the warning signs and the dangers of domestic violence. One positive thing I can say about the tragedy of domestic violence is that today there is awareness, there is education, and there is understanding.

The definition of domestic violence under North Carolina law is: attempting to, or intentionally causing, bodily injury to another; or putting another in fear of imminent serious bodily injury or continued harassment that rises to a level such that it inflicts substantial emotional distress; when the person has, or has had, a personal relationship with the victim. (North Carolina General Statutes 50B-1.)

Personal relationship is defined generally as: a relationship where the parties involved are current or former spouses, are persons of the opposite sex who live together or have lived together, are related as parents and children or grandparents and grandchildren, have a child together, are current or former household members, or are persons who are in a dating relationship or have been in a dating relationship. (N.C.G.S. 50B-1.)

Domestic violence crimes that we see in criminal court include assault, violation of a domestic violence protective order, stalking, communicating threats and domestic criminal trespass. Domestic crimes are not like other crimes because in each one of them, there is a personal relationship between the perpetrator and the victim. And to make matters more complicated, in domestic violence crimes, the victim may continue to have contact with the perpetrator, may still care for the perpetrator, may be economically dependent on the perpetrator or may have children with the perpetrator.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, there were 148 domestic violence-related homicides in 2021. Three of those were in Iredell County. This number is about a 10 percent increase from 2020. According to the same website, the most common relationship in those homicides was that of persons of the opposite sex who live or have lived together, and in four of those cases, the victims had taken out protective orders when the homicides occurred.

In 2021, Robin Shea, the legal assistant in my office that handles domestic violence cases, served around 700 victims of domestic violence. As part of her duties, she helps guide domestic violence victims through the court process, she connects them with resources that they may need, and she listens. And she is someone that they can call if they have any questions along the way. I think it is important to have that person in my office that understands the nature of domestic violence and how to best help the victims.

Prosecutors in my office take domestic violence cases seriously. We all understand the unique nature of these cases and that the personal relationships that exist make them extremely difficult. We have to understand the difficulties of these cases in order to hold offenders accountable, and, at the same time, achieve justice for victims.

Purple is the color of Domestic Violence Awareness, and in my best Google research, there are many different explanations as to why that color was chosen. I do not know which one is the actual reason, but I know that on you, purple looks good. Wear it this month and show your support for victims of domestic violence.