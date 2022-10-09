We need to honor Statesville's Doris Betts

Today, let me tell you about a sometimes-overlooked local writer. Born on a farm a few miles out from Statesville on June 4, 1932, Doris June Waugh was the daughter and only child of William E. and Mary Ellen Freeze Waugh, who were textile mill workers. The Waughs later moved to town and lived at 233 Kelly St.

Doris’s modest origins are reflected in the characters she wrote about. “I’m interested in ordinary people,” she wrote in 1995, “who are muddling through life, doing the best they can. I come from sturdy, not very well-off, hard-working people, and I cherish them. And those are the people I … write about.”

In another quote, she describes her “people” as “Mostly Scotch-Irish with a featherweight of Cherokee. Farmers, beauticians, policemen, mill workers, squirrel hunters, army privates. Earthy, joking people without college degrees, often without high school diplomas, living hard in piedmont North Carolina — red clay, red rivers. Use-it-up, wear-it-out, make-do people ...”

Going further, she noted, “My characters are puzzled by the mystery of human life, and I work to alert their eyes to the possibility that God is alive and well.”

While at Statesville High School, Doris secured a part-time job (1949-51) with the “Statesville Daily Record,” reporting on events, sometimes including sports, at the school. Her column was titled, “Hitting … the High Spots,” which was better written than typical high school news columns. There are occasional glimpses of the future nationally-acclaimed writer in Miss Waugh’s early columns.

In the 1950 SHS annual, Doris’s achievements in high school are enumerated. As might be expected, she was on the staff of the school’s yearbook in various editorial positions. She was also class poet, a member of the drama club, the Spanish Club, the Beta Club and was a manager for the girls’ basketball team, all the while doing columns for the Daily. Her fellow high school seniors recognized Doris as their “Most Talented” classmate. They were probably correct.

After graduation from Statesville High with the Class of 1950, she entered the University of North Carolina at Greensboro — then known as Women’s College, her tuition partially paid for by her earnings from the “Statesville Daily Record.”

Some sources state that Doris never earned a bachelor’s degree, that she ended her undergraduate education in 1952 when she married Lowry Matthews Betts, a lawyer, later a judge. Other sources suggest she earned her bachelor’s degree at Chapel Hill.

A source at Chapel Hill says she never got a degree there, although she apparently took some classes at Carolina. For some unknown reason, our Doris has no entry in Dr. William S. Powell’s acclaimed Dictionary of North Carolina Biography. Curious …

The Betts had three children, LewEllen, David and Erskine.

Originally, she planned to pursue a degree in journalism, but changed her major to English.

Doris Betts became a prize-winning novelist and short story writer. Her first published short story, “Mr. Shawn and Father Scott,” appeared in the magazine, “Mademoiselle,” in 1953, when she was 21 years old. Her three short story collections are “The Gentle Insurrection and Other Stories” (1954); “Beasts of the Southern Wild and Other Stories” (1973); and “The Astronomer and Other Stories” (1995). “Mr. Shawn and Father Scott” is one of the stories included in “The Gentle Insurrection,” while a story set in Statesville about the old Wallace Herbarium, “Spies in the Herb House,” is included in “The Astronomer.”

Another locally-set story was her “All That Glitters Isn’t Gold.”

Mrs. Betts was also an Alumni Distinguished Professor Emerita at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where she taught creative writing and English literature for more than thirty-five years (1966-2001). Her classes were very popular at the university. She was highly regarded by the faculty, also, for although she did not hold a doctorate, she was elected Chair of the faculty of the University of North Carolina, a high honor indeed. Her writings earned her six honorary degrees.

Her six novels are “Tall Houses in Winter” (1957); “The Scarlet Thread” (1964); “The River to Pickle Beach” (1972); “Heading West” (1981); “Souls Raised from the Dead (1994); and The Sharp Teeth of Love (1997). Tall Houses in Winter,” her first novel, is believed to be set in Statesville and is said “to have set Statesville on its ear.” I have not yet read that novel, but plan to.

She was a finalist for the National Book Award. It is notable that a story of hers, “The Ugliest Pilgrim,” was adapted into a short film, “Violet,” that won an Academy Award in 1981.

Doris Betts, 79, died in April 2012, of cancer, at her home in Pittsboro. Once, while on a visit to Statesville, she described herself as “a recovering Calvinist,” an ambiguous remark at best. She taught Sunday school, sometimes played the organ, and was an elder in the Pittsboro Presbyterian Church.

At the time of Mrs. Betts’s death, I was doing obituaries for the R&L and I knew who Doris Betts was when a Pittsboro funeral home sent us her obituary. I acknowledged the receipt of her obituary and wrote an appropriate sympathy note to her family from the “Record & Landmark,” as she had been on the staff of the old “Statesville Daily Record.”

I think there at least should be a state historical highway marker in town in her memory and honor, and perhaps, also, a writing festival or some other sort of literary event in Iredell County honoring her.