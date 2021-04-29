'We Love Public Schools' tour uplifting educators, gaining support

A brightly-decorated RV sat in front of Alino Pizzeria in Downtown Mooresville on Wednesday night, proudly displaying a message that the North Carolina Association of Educators has been touring across the state with since January: “We Love Public Schools”.

On the 68th stop of their 100 county tour, the NCAE paid a visit to their members within both Iredell-Statesville Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District as a part of their initiative to visit all public school systems in North Carolina to “uplift educators and gain support for meaningful resources in public schools”.

“It’s great to have their support,” Ron Higdon, president of the Mooresville Association of Educators, said. “To have a voice in Raleigh that will fight for the teachers and the staff (at public schools) is important.”

As a part of the tour, the NCAE is searching for support from local areas to help push for an overall bigger change on the statewide level for educators. Issues such as teacher pay, which they are asking to be increased to a $15 an hour minimum.

According to the National Education Association, the state of North Carolina ranked 42nd in teacher salary for the 2019-2020 school year.