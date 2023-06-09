Virtual school. Real graduation.

Students of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Virtual Academy gathered at the Unity Center in Statesville on Thursday to receive their diplomas just like any other group of graduating seniors.

For Laura Ferguson, she said she realized 2023 would be her graduation year in the second grade when her class took pictures with caps and gowns. But she could never have expected then how COVID-19 would throw her and her classmates’ young lives into a freefall in the past few years as they headed toward that graduation date.

“One major thing that this strange limbo has taught me is that nothing ever stays the same, things will always change. As scary as this thought can seem, it is also comforting to know that no matter how dark things feel they can and will always get brighter,” Ferguson said.

Despite the challenges they faced, she encouraged her virtual classmates to embrace themselves as they continue to navigate uncertain times in their lives.

“Please let this be the day that we all finally allow ourselves to grieve the people we could have been. Allow this to be the day that we realize that who we are now, is so much more,” Ferguson said. “We are so much more than the things that have happened to us. We have become so much more than we were four short years ago.”

The Virtual Academy provides students with an option to forgo the traditional brick-and-mortar experience but still receive an education from Iredell-Statesville Schools. Of course, for students in recent graduating classes from any public school, the virtual schooling experience was something they all had done. For each Virtual Academy student, they had their own reasons for why they choose to continue with the online option as their best option.

Each student had their own journey to graduation, but not all the challenges they faced were the same. Each faced their own obstacles within their education and the rest of their lives before they crossed the stage to receive their diplomas.

Amia Gibson reflected during her address on why she chose the Virtual Academy. She said while she began at physical high school, there were a number of reasons why it proved detrimental to her mental health. While she said she felt like a failure at first when she left that school, the chance she took opened the door for her as she pushed through and persevered with the Virtual Academy. She said it took time to find herself, but she ultimately did.

“I believe I was lost in my feelings of anxiety and sadness — so much so that it became who I was. And that’s definitely not who Amia is. As many of us students do, I held on to my education as my identity — but I learned that it is simply a part of me, not who I am. Once you learn that balance, you release the self-criticism and built-up hurt that keeps you from the beauty of life.”

Throughout her speech, she peppered in parts of Maya Angelou’s poem, “And Still I Rise” as she encouraged her fellow students as they head into their adult lives.

“Remember that your life is yours to live, and you must rise,” Gibson said.