We Care Outreach Ministry prepares for summer clothes drive
We Care Outreach Ministry prepares for summer clothes drive

Clothes are placed on tables and shoes on the floor as We Care Outreach Ministry prepares for its winter clothing drive in December of 2019.

Clothes are placed on tables and shoes on the floor at the Bentley Center as We Care Outreach Ministry prepares for its winter clothing drive in December 2019.

 Ben Gibson

There’s never a bad time to be charitable to other people of you ask the Rev. Anthony Turner Sr. of We Care Outreach Ministry.

Turner said while their usual clothing drive in October would end up naturally focusing on winter clothing, We Care Outreach wanted to make sure people in need could find comfortable clothes for the summer as well. He said he hopes the organization can take advantage of the ritual of spring cleaning as people clear out their closets.

“A lot of people that are donating clothes normally go through spring cleaning so that prompted us. We do take all kinds of clothes,” Turner said. “Because people need clothes all year round, so why not do it now for summertime?”

Turner said there will still be a winter clothing drive in October, but he saw a need for doing one now as well.

The clothes will be given away on Saturday at the Bentley Center on 324 Wilmington Ave. The clothes will be outside on tables. Masks are required, Turner said, as well as social distancing. He said he expects between 150 and 200 people to come by judging from the clothing giveaways the organization did in the past.

For more information, call Turner at 704-902-5446.

