We can all prevent suicide

“I got involved in suicide prevention because my daughter had attempted suicide, and I did not know how to help her. So, I did a lot of research and found the AFSP and became very involved with them,” said Tolle.

In today’s society, suicide feels very prevalent. However, how are we to know that it was not this prevalent years ago?

“We do not know if suicide was as prevalent as years before, but we do know it is more reported than before. People think, ‘It’s more prevalent now,’ but maybe we are diagnosing it more now,” said Mona Ismail, MD, and psychiatrist at Iredell Psychiatry.

“When I was young, and people had a mental illness, you hid them away because of the stigma. We used to whisper about it. But, we’ve made a lot of progress, and we reduce that stigma the more we talk about it,” added Tolle.

The more we, as a society, talk about and raise awareness of suicide, the more we reduce the stigma.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many believed there would be a significant rise in depression and more suicides. As devastating as the pandemic was, and still is, a recent report from the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that suicides in the United States actually decreased 6% last year.