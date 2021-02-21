We are Statesville and we can do better

Good morning , Statesville. I wanted to take a few minutes to share about a recent experience that I had with some mighty fine citizens, old and new friends, that I was blessed to break bread with last evening.

The group was very diverse, consisting of both those who are native to Statesville and a few who have relocated to our city. All of us around the table had a story to tell about our lives and our journey and how we arrived at that socially distanced setting to raise a glass and toast the host who brought us together. We came together as we see the rising tide of racial division worsening across our land and even in our hometown. As a Black man raised in Statesville, I was appalled to hear about the problems emerging in our own community and the growth of hate and fear at home.

Decency, self respect, and pride has been temporarily replaced by signs in our town square with profanity and ugly, derogatory language in the name of sharing views on racism. Where does the right to free speech and protest cross the line of decency? When do we stop accusing everyone with a broad brush? When do we start living up to the standards that we, as parents, teach our kids about the types of words that are acceptable in public and the importance of engaging in civil discourse with decency and respect. We can disagree and still do so while upholding these core values.