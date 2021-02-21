We are Statesville and we can do better

Good morning , Statesville. I wanted to take a few minutes to share about a recent experience that I had with some mighty fine citizens, old and new friends, that I was blessed to break bread with last evening.
The group was very diverse, consisting of both those who are native to Statesville and a few who have relocated to our city. All of us around the table had a story to tell about our lives and our journey and how we arrived at that socially distanced setting to raise a glass and toast the host who brought us together. We came together as we see the rising tide of racial division worsening across our land and even in our hometown. As a Black man raised in Statesville, I was appalled to hear about the problems emerging in our own community and the growth of hate and fear at home.
Decency, self respect, and pride has been temporarily replaced by signs in our town square with profanity and ugly, derogatory language in the name of sharing views on racism. Where does the right to free speech and protest cross the line of decency? When do we stop accusing everyone with a broad brush? When do we start living up to the standards that we, as parents, teach our kids about the types of words that are acceptable in public and the importance of engaging in civil discourse with decency and respect. We can disagree and still do so while upholding these core values.
What about the impact on businesses whose customers must navigate protesters waving signs in their faces, trying to explain to their kids what they are reading? What about prospective business owners or visitors who pull off of I-40 and 77 to give us their business, order takeout from our restaurants, or utilize the services that we offer and who are already dealing with the day-to-day stresses of COVID-19? How do we address these concerns in a community of churches where our goal is to be neighborly and show love to one another? What is acceptable and how do we reconcile bad behavior with our professed commitment to decency, honor, and support? No parent or grandparent or guardian would teach their children to express themselves in this way. In my opinion, we are Statesville and we are better than what is being displayed in the heart of our downtown.
It is important to enforce city ordinances and we should use the tools at our disposal to implement the law.
We also must affirm and re-affirm our commitment to root out racism in all its forms and address it wherever it occurs. We must be direct and forthright and state clearly that discrimination has no place in our community and to discriminate, harass, or deny service is wrong and unacceptable.
Once and for all our city and our community should send a clear message that hatred of anyone — Black, White, Asian, or Native — will not be tolerated.
We should be trying to grow our city with healthy businesses and safe and secure neighborhoods.
Our political, religious, and ethnic differences shouldn’t separate us from our shared desire to live and work for a better community together. You cannot curse and yell to end racism when your outward behavior is equally wrong and should not be tolerated.
This isn’t about government mandates; it’s matter of conscience and heart, appealing to the lessons that we all learned and know to be honest, decent, respectful, and fair. We are Statesville and we can do better.
Brian Summers is a Statesville native and former aide to George W. Bush.