Water Tech, Inc. has announced plans to expand its operation to Statesville to better serve its customers on the East Coast.

Its proposed new facility of approximately 50,000 square feet, representing a $10.8 million investment and the creation of at least 26 new jobs, will be located near Taylorsville Highway and Deer Ridge Lane.

The Statesville facility will be the company’s fourth facility and its only location in North Carolina.

The announcement comes after Monday night’s city council meeting in Statesville, where the company was approved for an economic incentive in the amount of up to $215,793 over five years, which is based upon an investment by the company of up to $10,800,000.

Founded 33 years ago, Water Tech, Inc. is a privately-owned, full-service water treatment company with a primary industry focus on food-processing facilities as well as other industrial facilities. The company is based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with additional plants in McAlester, Oklahoma, and Meridian, Mississippi.