Xavier Zsarmani had a five-year plan in his head when he began cutting hair at his Xavier’s Barber Styling business back in 1993. So why is he still making sure Statesville looks sharp 30 years later?

“It’s been like a sanctuary because I spend so much time here, often more than I do at home. It’s like a man cave, it’s the one place I can have absolute authority over everything, even sometimes when I don’t want to,” Zsarmani said.

The banners of NFL teams, colleges — including those that his children attend — and TVs showing ESPN might give the impression of just being a man cave if not for the barber chairs and sinks, but it’s more than just a retreat for Zsarmani and his customers.

It’s a place to come together in any way he and his customers see fit.

“It’s a genuine place. People come here for prayer, they come here for laughter, they come here to ... I won’t say pour out trouble, but pour out advice, wisdom, on all levels from politics, education, sports, any subject,” Zsarmani said.

Was that what he expected 30 years ago?

“Absolutely not,” Zsarmani said. “I had a plan to do it for maybe five years, but the Lord blessed me with 25 more years on top of that.”

While it was a 30-year anniversary celebration on Tuesday — and he said it will continue throughout the year — it was still time to work as he and other barbers had their clippers buzzing despite the DJ playing music outside, the balloons floating in the shop, as well as snacks and thank yous to his customers over the years.

More than a barbershop

Zsarmani said that on top of creating a sense of community, being able to provide for his family and have a shop that allows others to provide for their own families has made any of the challenges he and the business faced over the years well worth it.

Whether it was providing for his own or offering support to others, the shop on Shelton Avenue quickly became more than just a place where people came for a cut and a shave. He said the nature of the shop and the people inside it makes them comfortable enough to share what is going on in their lives while seeking advice from others.

“It was a place I couldn’t run from. On my worst days, they would be asking me questions about the worst parts of their lives. Mine would be too painful for me to share, so it took me away from my own pain by giving them sound advice on something they could do to better themselves,” Zsarmani said.

Because of the steady presence the business provides on Statesville’s southside, Zsarmani became a pillar of the community as he and others led efforts to rename a park after Martin Luther King Jr., ran for public office, and been an officer of the NAACP, among other roles he played.

In the end, it comes down to the shop being more than just a place to get hair cut.

"It's a community. It's a place where people can come to any event to talk about things," Donnie Davidson said. He has worked with Zsarmani for nearly two decades. "We might not be able to answer everybody's question, but it might be somebody else in there to be able to help. It's a good place where guys can come in and just talk about things in everyday life."

One of those people is Kevin McCall, who is new to the world of barbering but once he returned to Statesville, it didn’t take long for him and Zsarmani to connect and begin their work together.

“It’s a place where anybody and everybody is more than welcome to come in. Xavier has been a model for younger generations as an entrepreneur as well as a father. He has demonstrated great values with his own family and children,” McCall said. “He is a blueprint to follow for younger men like myself and I do appreciate him for that,” McCall said.

More than 40 apprentices and barbers have come in and out his doors over the years, and some of the same people who once sat in Zsarmani’s chair now work at his shop.

“Xavier’s been cutting my hair since I was 5 years old. I’ve pretty much known him all my life. I’ve been coming in his shop all my life,” Chris McClelland said.

The customer-turned-fellow-barber worked the last 10 years in trucking but got back into his current line of work earlier this year.

“Me and Sterling (Redmon) grew up together, and I’ve known Xavier all my life, so it’s like family up here, so it was the right move for me,” McClelland said.

Redmon himself has worked under Zsarmani’s roof for 13 years, but he is a third-generation barber. Unlike Zsarmani, he expected the social aspect of the barbershop when he began his work.

“I would sit in my grandfather’s barbershop on Saturdays and see the communication and relationship he had with his clients, so I figured it would be pretty dope to hear different barbershop stories. There’s nothing better,” Redmon said.

And it isn’t just that men like McClelland and McCall once had their hair cut by Zsarmani that work there. Renard Dalton actually cut Zsarmani’s hair before the latter opened up his shop. Dalton already had 10 years in the business before joining Zsarmani, and now has 40 years total as he continues to serve the clients inside the shop.

“I was cutting his hair when he was in high school when he was a young man. I encouraged him to go to barber school, of course, he could cut before he went to barber school, but once he got his license, it was a good thing, and he never looked back,” Dalton said.

What’s next?

At some point, Zsarmani will be stepping away from the barber shop itself, though he said he’ll have a hand in the barber college at Statesville High School. He said he wants to write more books with his children — he and Xavier Jr. are the authors of “How to Catch a Bully Fish” — but for now he plans to continue to serve as a hub in his community.

When asked what advice he would give himself 30 years ago, Zsarmani kept it simple.

“God will sustain you,” Zsarmani said. “That’s one thing I have to say. If there’s something you want, you can go for it, you can have it, and you can be successful. You’ve got to be determined.”

