WATCH NOW: 'Wisteria' by McKendree Long back in Statesville 80 years after it was painted

The painting, long stored at the home of one of his granddaughters in Lincoln, Nebraska, is now back in Statesville, hanging on the wall of what is now a bed and breakfast.
The painting will hang at the Yellow Bow Tie bed and breakfast for one year, said Kevin Drako, the owner of the bed and breakfast.
Not only did the painting return to its former residence, but two of Long’s granddaughters, also came back to visit the home and see the painting hanging on the wall. Margaret Avery and her sister, Mary Isabella Avery Campbell, were able to visit the home they spent a great deal of time in as children and to reminisce about their grandfather.
It was Campbell who came across the painting and learned that her grandfather’s home was now a bed and breakfast. She thought the inn might be a good place to display the painting and contacted Drako.
His response was an immediate yes. Since opening the Yellow Bow Tie earlier this year, Drako and his wife, Cindy, read everything they could get their hands on about Long and his life in Statesville.
He bought books detailing Long’s life and once he connected with the two granddaughters, he learned even more about their childhood and memories of their grandfather.
The weekend visit to see the painting hanging in their old home was also a chance for the sisters to remember stories involving their grandfather and his life in Statesville. Margaret Avery remembered a registered dog he’d bought that became pregnant with mixed breed puppies. She got one of the seven puppies and in discussing what to name it, her grandfather suggested casserole. “That’s because you could see what was on the outside but didn’t know what was on the inside,” she said. “That’s how we named that puppy.”
McKendree Long, Drako said, lived a full and colorful life. In addition to being a painter, he was also an evangelical minister and was a member of a prominent Iredell County family. A column written about him described him as a dapper man. His usual summer attire was a white linen suit with a white handkerchief in the pocket and with a white shirt with a stiffly starched high wing-tipped detachable collar and a black tie. A Panama hat completed his attire.
The small house that sits behind the bed and breakfast served as Long’s studio originally built as the sales room for his two sisters’ Dixie Dame Pickle Co.
His wife, Mary Bell Hill Long, also blazed her own trail as a writer and publisher of a newspaper. Her column, Fitful Flashes, ran in the “Statesville Daily” and “Landmark” on the top right column on the front page.
Considered one of the most beautiful women in Statesville, Mary Belle was a subject of at least one of her husband’s portraits.
Drako said welcoming back “Wisteria” to Statesville is thrilling and he hopes people will come by and take a look at the painting.