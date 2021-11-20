WATCH NOW: 'Wisteria' by McKendree Long back in Statesville 80 years after it was painted

The painting, long stored at the home of one of his granddaughters in Lincoln, Nebraska, is now back in Statesville, hanging on the wall of what is now a bed and breakfast.

The painting will hang at the Yellow Bow Tie bed and breakfast for one year, said Kevin Drako, the owner of the bed and breakfast.

Not only did the painting return to its former residence, but two of Long’s granddaughters, also came back to visit the home and see the painting hanging on the wall. Margaret Avery and her sister, Mary Isabella Avery Campbell, were able to visit the home they spent a great deal of time in as children and to reminisce about their grandfather.

It was Campbell who came across the painting and learned that her grandfather’s home was now a bed and breakfast. She thought the inn might be a good place to display the painting and contacted Drako.

His response was an immediate yes. Since opening the Yellow Bow Tie earlier this year, Drako and his wife, Cindy, read everything they could get their hands on about Long and his life in Statesville.

He bought books detailing Long’s life and once he connected with the two granddaughters, he learned even more about their childhood and memories of their grandfather.