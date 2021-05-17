WATCH NOW: William Summers celebrates 90th birthday surrounded by love

They say that all you need is love, and to the Summers family, that is nothing but the truth. William Summers, a lifelong member of the Harmony community, celebrated his 90th birthday this past Sunday surrounded by friends, family, and his wife, Doris.

Through the unprecedented times of the pandemic, many families have turned to outdoor gatherings and drive-thru parties to celebrate their loved ones. Last September, the Summers family celebrated Doris’ 90th birthday with her own drive-thru party, and decided to carry on the tradition with William.

The sunny afternoon was filled with laughter, shared memories, and celebration. Friends drove by with balloons, colorful signs, and a few honks of their horns. A Facetime call was conducted from halfway across the country. Some left their cars and were able to give William a long-awaited hug. William chuckled as he informed others that his family had him on “house arrest” during the pandemic. These hugs and face-to-face conversations are what the Summers, just like every other family, have been yearning for over the past year.

