WATCH NOW: William Summers celebrates 90th birthday surrounded by love

They say that all you need is love, and to the Summers family, that is nothing but the truth. William Summers, a lifelong member of the Harmony community, celebrated his 90th birthday this past Sunday surrounded by friends, family, and his wife, Doris.
Through the unprecedented times of the pandemic, many families have turned to outdoor gatherings and drive-thru parties to celebrate their loved ones. Last September, the Summers family celebrated Doris’ 90th birthday with her own drive-thru party, and decided to carry on the tradition with William.
The sunny afternoon was filled with laughter, shared memories, and celebration. Friends drove by with balloons, colorful signs, and a few honks of their horns. A Facetime call was conducted from halfway across the country. Some left their cars and were able to give William a long-awaited hug. William chuckled as he informed others that his family had him on “house arrest” during the pandemic. These hugs and face-to-face conversations are what the Summers, just like every other family, have been yearning for over the past year.
The gathering was held at the house that William and Doris have called home for 68 years. This home was where the Summers raised their five children and two adopted grandchildren. William says that “the property means so much to me, and we are so thankful to have such wonderful neighbors and friends.” It is certainly evident that the property has been nurtured with love and care over the past seven decades.
The loving husband and wife met at Unity High School in the 1940s and have been blessed with 72 happy years of marriage and counting. Their family has expanded to 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. The couple is so well known throughout Harmony that their youngest son, Michael, said, “There is a certain standard set because they have been such wonderful people here in the community. People will ask, ‘Oh, you’re William’s son?’ and I know it’s an expectation as to how I am supposed to act.’”
The kindness that William and Doris embody has been passed down to each of their children and their children’s children. The most valuable lesson that William taught Michael was humility. Michael says that “It’s never about them; it’s always about others.” The Christian couple has lived by the biblical golden rule of do unto others as they do to you.
One of William’s longest lasting impacts on the community has been his dedication to baseball. William was inducted into the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He played for more than 30 years, coached several generations of both Little League and All-Star League throughout Iredell County, and was an active member in the North Iredell Athletic Boosters Club. William holds the high honor of being the coach of the first Black Little League baseball team in Iredell County. However, his dedication to the community doesn’t stop at baseball.
William and Doris are deacons at First Baptist Church in Harmony. William is the only living original member of the church, as he has been attending since it opened its doors in the 1940s. When asked to describe his 90 years of life in only three words, William chose “Thank you, Lord.”
As life slowly returns to normal, sharing special moments like these with family and friends holds a higher value than it once did. The lively celebration suited William Summers’ attitude and excitement for life all too well.