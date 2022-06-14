WATCH NOW: Wilhelm, Carr honored by Statesville American Legion Post 65

Benny Wilhelm and Don Carr are described as the backbone of Hurst Turner American Legion Post 65.

“They never say no,” said Chuck Harris, first vice commander.

That’s why the two men were selected to receive a special award, the Hurst Turner Award. Hurst Turner was the man the post is named in honor of, and an award was created in his name to be presented to a member, or in this case members, who are vital to the operations of the post.

The award was presented by Charles Williams, the first recipient of the award.

Whether it’s helping veterans navigate benefits or services through the Veterans Administration or making sure the post is operating on sound fiscal basis, Wilhelm and Carr make the post a welcoming place, said Commander Kenny Wallace.

This award, said Wallace, is reserved for someone who served or who has served the country with honor and who has served the post with that same honor. That, he said, describes the contributions of Wilhelm and Carr to a T.

He said the impact that Wilhelm and Carr have on the American Legion Post is impacting service members for generations to come.

Harris said the two men help the post run efficiently and are always ready to do whatever needs to be done. “If you call one of them, they will answer the phone or get back to you,” he said. “I consider both of them to be friends.” That was a sentiment expressed by many of the fellow members of Post 65, including Wallace.

Both Wilhelm and Carr expressed appreciation for the awards.

The post also installed officers for the coming year.

Joe J. Reale Sr., past 4th Division commander, installed the new officers.

“I am humbled and honored that you choose me to install your officers for the coming year,” Reale said.

Installed to lead the post for the next year were: Commander Kenny Wallace; First Vice Commander Chuck Harris, Second Vice Commander Bob Waters, Adjutant Mark Armstrong; Finance Officer Don Carr; Sergeant-at-Arms Chuck Spangler and Eddie Bowman; Judge Advocate Mike Morris (who was not present), Chaplain Harold Smith; Service Officer Benny Wilhelm; and Historian Randy Fultz.