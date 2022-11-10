The West Iredell Regional Veterans Day ceremony is a time for the students and cadets of Iredell-Statesville Schools to thank veterans, but Sgt. Reggie Hooker took a moment on Thursday to remind his fellow brothers and sisters in arms to remember to take care of each other every day.

He said he had been asked by someone if there was a particular theme for the event, which he told her there wasn’t. However, he said he thought more about it and came up with one.

“Reach out, I need you all to reach out,” Hooker said.

Hooker recited statistics about veterans in North Carolina, which make up 8.6% of the population. But he noted poverty among those veterans is 6.83% and annually nearly 800 veterans are homeless, and in North Carolina alone, nearly two veterans a day are lost to suicide.

“We veterans, we’ve got to change that, we’ve got to fix this. Not one person can do it by themselves,” Hooker said. “We’ve got to make sure they’re comfortable, they’ve got a place to live, and they get the respect and walk them through when they’re in the worst part of their lives, in the darkness.”

He asked his fellow veterans to make sure to watch out for each other and reach out to them in their time of need.

The ceremony is put on each year by West Iredell’s Army JROTC, and they are joined by North Iredell and Statesville’s JROTC units, as well as South Iredell’s Marine Corps JROTC and Mooresville’s Naval JROTC.

The ceremony followed its usual schedule with the presentation of colors and comments from assistant superintendent Dr. Billie Berry, a veteran himself.

He made the point that Veterans Day might be a holiday each year, but that members of the military serve every day, holiday or not.

“When you think about service, it should be celebrated every single day,” Berry said.

One of the other regular parts of the event is finding the oldest veteran in the room, which was Grier Bustle, an Army veteran who will be 95 years old later this month. Fellow Army veteran Guy Miller was the next oldest at 93.

Veterans and their families were thanked for their service during the ceremony and provided a meal prepared by Cooking for Christ afterward.