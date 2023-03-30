Two simple words — welcome home — opened up a world of emotions and memories for the men who didn’t hear those words more than five decades ago when they came back from fighting in the Vietnam War.

The ceremony was a product of the ladies auxiliaries of Posts 65 and 401, and was intended to welcome those men back home. Four West Iredell JROTC cadets presented the colors.

“I do appreciate each and every one of the Vietnam veterans here,” said Post 65 commander Chuck Harris, also a Vietnam vet.

They proudly wore their baseball-style caps with the words Vietnam veteran on the front, and several spoke of their experiences in Vietnam, and of their return home to a country deeply divided over the war.

And some remembered the good times in Vietnam. Don Timmons, the guest speaker, talked about the care packages they’d get from home. “We got broken cookies, smashed cakes,” he said, but they didn’t care about the appearance. It was a message from home and family.

Timmons recalled one night when it occurred to him, that even though he was thousands of miles from home, his friends and family were looking at the same sky. “On nights when it was clear and quiet, you’d look at the stars and moon and you can’t help but think that’s the same stars and moon that my friends see every night,” he said.

He recalled when he came home on Oct. 1, 1970, he was to catch a plane home from the San Francisco airport. Exhausted from his trip back to the states, he was worried about missing his flight. So, he said, he put his duffle bag on the floor near the gate and went to sleep. He said he knew he wouldn’t miss his flight because boarding passengers would have to step over him.

Returning home from Vietnam and out of the service, Timmons sought out a career to help his fellow veterans, and several years ago, he started a series of monthly coffee meetings for veterans where they could find out about benefits and just talk with others who experienced the same things they did.

Some of the Vietnam veterans spoke of their own experiences, some good and some not so good.

Don Carr remembered the Tet offensive, an attack launched by the North Vietnamese forces that caused many deaths among American and South Vietnamese troops. “I was so glad to get out of Vietnam in March 1968,” he said.

Like many of his fellow soldiers, Carr also remembered the good times. “I got to see Bob Hope and Ann Margaret, and I got to meet Billy Graham and get his autograph,” he said.

Jeff Stonestreet said his strongest memory was on April 1 — April Fools Day. A mortar attack, he said, left him quaking in his boots. “I was trying to get to the guard tower and didn’t have a rifle. I only had a pistol. I’d never been in combat before. I was so scared my teeth were chattering,” he said.

He also remembered seeing his parents when he came home. “Mom and dad were there,” he said.

Dianne Wilson of the Post 65 Ladies Auxiliary said that while the veterans who served in Vietnam deserve to be recognized, the families back home served in their own way. “Your parents were here, worrying,” she said. “They watched the news and worried about you.”

The two American Legion posts, 65 and 401, put together the Welcome Home ceremony but the sacrifices and service of the Vietnam veterans was remembered by others as well, she said. Both the Statesville City Council and Iredell County Board of County Commissioners approved resolutions in recognition of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.

Those two proclamations hang on the wall at the American Legion Post in Statesville. “This is such a high honor,” Wilson said.

As the ceremony concluded, every Vietnam veteran was presented a pin by the West Iredell JROTC cadets. The cadets saluted each of the veterans, who returned the salute.

“We are so very proud to honor you tonight,” she said to the Vietnam veterans. She closed with the words many never heard five decades ago — welcome home.