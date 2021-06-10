WATCH NOW: 'We want the community to know we love them'

Wanting to reaching out and provide encouragement to members of the community, Troutman First United Methodist Church offered a free, outdoor evening of food, fun and conversation.

Calling the event “Inside Out Church,” the Wednesday event was the first of three such occasions that the Troutman church is planning to offer a community-wide, family fun evening. The remaining two are scheduled for July 14 and Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, 204 Mills Ave., Troutman. The community is invited and encouraged to come.

With the difficult year dealing with COVID, and the loss of jobs or many having to work from home, the event was planned as an opportunity to “hear from our neighbors how this year has been, to get to know our neighbors and invite them to come celebrate,” said Jeff Hamrick, pastor of the congregation.

“At Inside Out Church, the faith community wants to listen to you. They want to listen and connect with you,” Hamrick noted. “We just want the community to know we love them, and we want them to know we are praying for them. It’s not about gaining church members, but letting them know we love them with the love of Jesus.”