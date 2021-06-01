WATCH NOW: 'We owe these people a debt of gratitude'

Remembering, honoring, having pride in and giving thanks for those who defended this country and paid the ultimate sacrifice were what brought people together on Memorial Day.
A crowd gathered at 10 a.m. May 31 at Liberty Park for the second annual Memorial Day Tribute, which was hosted by the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club in conjunction with the Town of Mooresville.
John C. Hedley, Lt. Col. U.S. Army (Ret.) and executive director of Welcome Home Veterans, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. He told the crowd that for Memorial Day, we “honor those hundreds of thousands of Americans that have given their lives in defense of their country to ensure the freedoms that we have today. It’s a somber day of course, because we honor all these folks, many of whom died so young. But it’s also a day of pride and thankfulness. Pride in those young people who wore the uniform. Pride in those young people who were willing to go off and defend this country and in many cases, defend the world. And thankfulness that they did so.”
According to some statistics that Hedley shared, 646,596 American troops, not counting the Civil War, have died in combat since the Revolutionary War. He then added another 539,000 who died from other causes than direct combat including accidents and disease.
“So the total number of lives lost by this country since the American Revolution is 1,185,600. Can you imagine?” he asked. “Can you even picture what a million people look like? It’s an amazing statistic.”
Hedley continued by sharing that there are about 130,000 Americans buried overseas in 25 military cemeteries in ten different countries, and there are 81,900 Americans still missing in action. That number included 72,600 from World War II, 7,600 from Korea, 1,600 from Vietnam and six from conflicts since 1991.
“That’s a staggering price for this country,” Hedley stressed. “We owe these people a debt of gratitude.”
He also shared that those Gold Star families, which are those immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict, deserve recognition as well.
“A lot of time you don’t think about the effect on the families who are left behind, wives, kids, mothers and dads,” shared Hedley. “The cost on the families is tremendous.”
He asked that when people go about their day perhaps lighting the grill, putting their boats in the water and hearing it roar, to think about these freedoms we have.
“You’ve got that freedom to do that because of these statistics I just shared with you and the fact that so many Americans were willing to go on and offer their lives in defense and freedom of this country and basically of the whole world.”
Remembering friends lost and/or honoring those who gave their lives was what brought fellow veterans to the ceremony.
Jesper Bollerup, who served in Afghanistan in 2003, said he lost some buddies there and came for them today.
Veteran Don Blake noted that he came to “remember and honor those making that ultimate sacrifice so we can do this. It is an honor.”
Dan Miller, a veteran and new to the Mooresville area, said he always did this where he last lived in California. He shared that he lost friends in Vietnam and feels it is “important to not forget.”
Both Beth Packard, president of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, and Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins welcomed everyone to the special Memorial Day ceremony.
Packard noted that it was “truly such an honor and so humbling for our club to host this special ceremony,” and she expressed deep appreciation for the military and the sacrifices they and their families have made.
Atkins welcomed everyone on behalf of the town and the town board commissioners, as he said, “we are very thankful and very grateful that you’ve taken the time to be with us this morning. Where you are standing is the Veterans Promenade into Liberty Park. We are very proud to have this dedicated space to honor, year-round, our veterans, and here we are today to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
The park area at the statute where the event was held was decorated with flags, and Brawley Gardens donated plants for the special occasion.
Following the welcome, the Mooresville High School NJROTC presented the colors as Brianna Bernhardt sang the National Anthem, and an opening invocation was shared by Cotton Ketchie.
As a part of the event, Hedley noted they were “going to stray just a little bit from the norm of Memorial Day. The day is normally of course to honor those who gave their lives in the defense of this country. But we had a rather unique year last year with COVID, and we lost a total of 27 veterans during the 14 months that we were shut down. Most of these vets didn’t get a funeral,” said. “They couldn’t have anybody in their hospital room. And they didn’t receive military honors. So this morning, I would like to read the names of all those veterans so we can pay honor to them, for they served their country faithfully and many of them for a long period of time.”
As the names were read, First Sgt. Jim Kiger and Lt. Col. Kathleen Greene held a up flag and proceeded to fold it in memory of these 27 veterans.
A special wreath, presented by Iredell Health System, was carried and laid near the flags and statute by Senior Airman Sarah Allen, who is also a member of the Exchange Club, after which Mooresville High School student Corwin Stanley, a member of the school band, played TAPS to conclude the ceremony.