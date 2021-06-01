WATCH NOW: 'We owe these people a debt of gratitude'

As a part of the event, Hedley noted they were “going to stray just a little bit from the norm of Memorial Day. The day is normally of course to honor those who gave their lives in the defense of this country. But we had a rather unique year last year with COVID, and we lost a total of 27 veterans during the 14 months that we were shut down. Most of these vets didn’t get a funeral,” said. “They couldn’t have anybody in their hospital room. And they didn’t receive military honors. So this morning, I would like to read the names of all those veterans so we can pay honor to them, for they served their country faithfully and many of them for a long period of time.”