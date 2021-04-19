WATCH NOW: We opened up like Richard’s Coffee Shop

“We waited for the best day because here we’ve opened up the way that I’m sure all of us wanted to do. We opened up like Richard’s Coffee Shop. We’ve got our coffee shop. And what I want is for everyone to enjoy and appreciate the environment we’ve got today,” Hedley noted.

Remembering those they have lost since the coffee shop closed down over a year ago, Hedley said, “I’m sure deep in our hearts there’s sadness because there are some incredible folks who are not with us. But being military guys we’ve got to close ranks and go on with our mission. And our mission is supporting each other, supporting other vets, enjoying the camaraderie, keeping this place open so we can all gather like this on Thursdays or Saturdays and do what we do so well here. This is truly a place that is blessed.”

Hedley said they weren’t sure what to expect as far as numbers of those returning on the grand reopening day because of a number of factors, but he shared he was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of all that came in.

“And I want to thank all of you for hanging with us through all the tough times and all the false starts and yet showing up this morning. The spirit is here, the camaraderie is here,” he said.

It was indeed, as Hedley said, Richard’s Coffee Shop.