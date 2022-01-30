WATCH NOW: 'We love our Frankie': Trinity Fire Department pays tribute to Stikeleather for 50 years of service

Soon afterward, he said, he was looking for something to do in his spare time. He decided to join Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, and while he’s now retired from Fiber Industries, that something to do in his spare time is still an important part of his life.
On Sunday, the members of Trinity thanked Stikeleather for his service to the department, and in true fashion for Stikeleather, the event came just 12 hours after he did what he’s done for 50 years — he ran a call.
That’s nothing unusual, said Trinity Fire Chief Jason Sprinkle.
“He still runs most of our calls,” Sprinkle said.
Just serving finger food and cake was not enough for a man who is likely to be the face of the department on any type of call. Members of the department went to Stikeleather’s home and picked him up in one of the firetrucks.
The ride and the party were surprises for Stikeleather.
“I’m not sure what’s going on,” he said when he saw the firefighters walking up to the front of his house.
Then he was escorted to the waiting truck, and took a spot in the front passenger seat for the ride back to the fire station.
As the truck came down Yadkin Valley Road back to the department, its sirens were blaring as other members, family and friends lined up outside the station to give Stikeleather the VIP treatment.
“Thank you,” Stikeleather said as he walked into the station to the sounds of applause. Inside, the training room was decorated in honor of Stikeleather. Fire gear from the early 1970s, along with other items of that era, were on one table.
Sprinkle said it’s a small gesture for a man who has given so much of his time and energy to the fire department for 50 years.
“We couldn’t do it without him,” Sprinkle said.
He doesn’t drive the trucks or fight fire anymore, Sprinkle said, but his presence on scenes is just as important as any of those who are working to put out a fire, help an injured person at a wreck or take care of a sick patient.
“He’s always there to make sure we have what we need and is always asking if we’re OK and if we need anything,” Sprinkle said. “He’s a firefighter.”
Stikeleather said joining the fire department when he got back from Vietnam was a way to pass the time, in between working full time and rearing two children, Marc and Laura.
In those early days, Stikeleather worked rotating shifts at Fiber, and that allowed him to answer calls when he wasn’t working.
“Day calls or night calls, most of the time I’d get the truck and go to the call,” he said.
Sprinkle said Stikeleather’s dedication to his community and to the fire department is something every firefighter should strive to do.
“If I try to describe Frankie in a couple of words, it would be role model,” Sprinkle said.
And it’s not just his service to his community that makes him a role model. His service in Vietnam is also something for which he deserves recognition, Sprinkle said.
Stikeleather graduated from the first class at North Iredell High School, and as an 18-year-old, he was required to register for the draft. So when Uncle Sam came calling via a draft notice, Stikeleather wasn’t surprised.
Just a couple of years after receiving his high school diploma, Stikeleather arrived in Vietnam. Within weeks of closing out his 12-month tour of duty, Stikeleather was set to head to Australia for rest and recreation. He was scheduled to leave for Sydney on June 1, 1970. Two days before he was to leave, he was involved in a firefight.
“I got hit by a B-40 rocket. It exploded, and I got hit in the leg,” he said.
He recovered, came home and started his civilian life, which included the fire department.
Still, there was something missing for Stikeleather. He returned home with a portion of the Purple Heart he earned — the purple ribbon. The medal was missing. It would take more than 40 years for Stikeleather to get the rest of the Purple Heart. And it arrived via mail, in a plain envelope, in 2012.
Then Veterans Service Officer Brad Stroud decided that wasn’t good enough, and arranged for a ceremony at an Iredell County commissioners meeting in September 2012.
“I am proud to have it,” he said.
Stikeleather also said he was just as thrilled Sunday to be honored by his fellow firefighters and the people of the community who dropped by the station to express their appreciation and congratulations.
Sprinkle said the celebration was not a retirement party for Stikeleather, as the department hopes he’ll continue to answer the call for any more years.
“We love our Frankie,” he said.