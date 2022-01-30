WATCH NOW: 'We love our Frankie': Trinity Fire Department pays tribute to Stikeleather for 50 years of service

Soon afterward, he said, he was looking for something to do in his spare time. He decided to join Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, and while he’s now retired from Fiber Industries, that something to do in his spare time is still an important part of his life.

On Sunday, the members of Trinity thanked Stikeleather for his service to the department, and in true fashion for Stikeleather, the event came just 12 hours after he did what he’s done for 50 years — he ran a call.

That’s nothing unusual, said Trinity Fire Chief Jason Sprinkle.

“He still runs most of our calls,” Sprinkle said.

Just serving finger food and cake was not enough for a man who is likely to be the face of the department on any type of call. Members of the department went to Stikeleather’s home and picked him up in one of the firetrucks.

The ride and the party were surprises for Stikeleather.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” he said when he saw the firefighters walking up to the front of his house.

Then he was escorted to the waiting truck, and took a spot in the front passenger seat for the ride back to the fire station.