As retired Gen. James Mallory spoke at the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman’s Walk of Heroes event on Monday, he said the cold, wet weather may put a damper on some people’s Memorial Day weekend activities but he hoped that would turn the focus more toward the reason why the holiday is observed.

The general recalled his time training soldiers with the Army Reserve and sending those men and women off to Iraq to train that country’s military and police forces. Of the many men he taught and trained, not all would return home.

Two of those men were Maj. Michael Mundell and Staff Sgt. Russell Shoemaker, both killed by improvised explosive devices in Iraq. Mallory spoke on how he sees the two as representing two ends of the spectrum of those who give their lives to serve their country.

“Maj. Mundell and Staff Sgt. Shoemaker represent bookends in the meaning of ultimate sacrifice. Maj. Mundell did not live to see his oldest daughter graduate from high school, nor his youngest son play in high school sports. But they are a strong family, who cherish his memory, are proud of his service, and will carry on his values for generations to come,” Mallory said. “Staff Sgt. Shoemaker, however, left a widow with no children to carry on his memory. That’s left to us as a community to honor his memory and other’s like him.

“You can do this by not just honoring his memory in stone or in your memory, but your actions. Our nation needs citizens willing to step up and defend our freedoms. And that need has never been greater when the best and brightest of our youngest generation, we need them to consider national service, and yet many of our influencers and mentors are not encouraging them to life in the military in our national service.”

That was Mallory’s call to action as the Walk of Heroes event came to a solemn close before the Town of Troutman served lunch to those gathered.

Monday’s ceremony had several speakers, including Troutman Town Manager Ron “Duck” Wyatt, Cotton Ketchie and J.D. Ketterman of the Exchange Club with comments on patriotism and honoring veterans, as well as Crystal McIntosh, who sang the national anthem. The Marine Corps League Iredell County Detachment 1097 Honor Guard also took part by presenting the colors.

The event capped off the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman’s Walk of Heroes, which had 250 American flags set up along Troutman’s greenway. The flags could be purchased in honor of or to memorialize a veteran, and the funds will go toward the Exchange Clubs programs and efforts in the local community.

The service on Monday also was a chance for Army veteran Daniel Ferriero to honor those killed in service, and he said he was impressed by Troutman’s show of patriotism.

“I come to every Memorial Day service I can because I served for 22 years and I taught ROTC for 20 years. I lost some friends in the military, so I come here to honor them as well,” Ferriero said. “I’m new to Troutman. I just moved here in the last year, so I wanted to come out and see what it was like to share this time with the people of this community.

“It’s a very pro-military community and very pro-veteran, (I’m) so glad to be here, I plan to come every year, hopefully.”