WATCH NOW: Walk-A-Mile-In-Their-Shoes makes way through downtown Statesville

A column of purple-clad participants made its way through downtown for the Domestic Violence Awareness Month event Tuesday.
The goal of those marching at the Domestic Violence Task Force of Iredell-led walk was to not just bring awareness to the issue itself, but to the resources available to those who find themselves in need when it happens.
“With it be DV Awareness Month, we wanted to make resources available,” Pam Navey, a community resource coordinator for the Statesville Police Department, said. “Awareness and knowledge is key to the victims to know the community is there to support them.”
She said with a task force, with more than 60 agencies countywide that play different roles in dealing with the different facets of domestic violence, the goal is to reduce the prevalence of it overall and to reduce the number of children exposed to it.
“It’s extremely important to raise awareness with domestic violence because it impacts so many people, so many families, and it’s not something that should be tolerated,” Robin Shea, a legal assistant for the Iredell County district attorney, said. “There is help out there, whether it is in the court process, safety planning, just help with everyday expenses and issues, it’s out there. We just have to encourage the victims to come forward and cooperate with the prosecution so that we can hold offenders accountable. They won’t change unless they’re held accountable.”
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh read a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and District Attorney Sarah Kirkman spoke about her office’s assistance with domestic violence victims. Kirkman highlighted Shea and Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu for their work in her office; Shea works with families, and Nitzu works to make sure the prosecution has what needs to successfully prosecute the cases it brings to the court.
Statesville Police Chief David Addison also spoke about the issue, noting it isn’t limited to any one demographic group, but can happen to anyone.
The just over a mile-long walk began at Mitchell Community College before making its way down Broad Street to City Hall before circling back to the college.
Tackling the issue
The Statesville Police Department recently used a grant for two domestic violence investigators through the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission. Navey said the grant is one the police have applied for over the last nine years. It requires a 25% match in funding from the city.
“Those two investigators are focused, of course, on DV situations and DV victims. The grant also includes guidelines for our department to be involved in our Domestic Violence Task Force, formed nine years ago as part of this process,” Navey said.
The Domestic Violence Task Force of Iredell meets from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month, with its November and December meetings being at the Agriculture Center on Bristol Drive. For information on the task force, call Navey at 704-902-1637.
Navey said the task force hopes to reach its goals of decrease and eliminate domestic violence in Iredell County by effectively responding to survivors and holding perpetrators accountable while also keeping the community informed on the issues.
