WATCH NOW: Walk-A-Mile-In-Their-Shoes makes way through downtown Statesville

A column of purple-clad participants made its way through downtown for the Domestic Violence Awareness Month event Tuesday.

The goal of those marching at the Domestic Violence Task Force of Iredell-led walk was to not just bring awareness to the issue itself, but to the resources available to those who find themselves in need when it happens.

“With it be DV Awareness Month, we wanted to make resources available,” Pam Navey, a community resource coordinator for the Statesville Police Department, said. “Awareness and knowledge is key to the victims to know the community is there to support them.”

She said with a task force, with more than 60 agencies countywide that play different roles in dealing with the different facets of domestic violence, the goal is to reduce the prevalence of it overall and to reduce the number of children exposed to it.