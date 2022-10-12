WATCH NOW: 'Walk A Mile in Their Shoes': Advocates march in Downtown Statesville to raise awareness of domestic violence

Dozens of people clad in purple walked down Broad Street on Tuesday evening to ensure that the people of Statesville and Iredell County aren’t just aware of the issue of domestic violence, but also know the resources available to them if they find themselves in those situations.

“I hope the public realizes it is important to be aware of the problem and to do something about it. We had over 700 new cases last year; we’re well over 500 already this year, and those are just the ones reported,” Robin Shea, a legal assistant for the Iredell County district attorney’s office, said. “It’s a terrible problem, and the victims need to know there is support and help out there.”

The event was a mile-long walk through the city to raise awareness of domestic violence while also highlighting resources available to victims. For Shea, the district attorney’s office, the Statesville Police Department, Fifth Street Ministries’ My Sister’s House, or any of the groups represented Tuesday, the goal of reducing domestic violence and supporting victims was shared at Mitchell Community College that evening.

Speakers like Shea, Fifth Street Ministries’ Michele Knapp, and Statesville Police Chief David Onley spoke on their and others’ roles in addressing the issue while also highlighting the crime and victim support. While the crime is straightforward, prosecuting it and helping victims is often complex due to the fact family members have to come forward to accuse another, and leaving the home isn’t always something a victim has the resources to do on a moment’s notice.

Mitchell’s Veremle Moore, a student development specialist, and Marianna Kalinina, a student ambassador, joined the walk despite the school being on fall break to make sure students on campus aren’t afraid to ask for help if they find themselves in situations involving domestic violence.

“I wanted to represent the student population because students trust students,” Kalinina said.

Before the walk, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Statesville.