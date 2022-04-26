WATCH NOW: Wake Up to Agriculture Day gives students glance at industry

Students from local high schools’ Future Famers of America were on hand to show off livestock and explain one of Iredell’s leading industries to the younger students, as well as answer questions.

“We do it to promote agriculture and give the children an idea of where their food and fiber come from,” Nancy Keith said. She is the director at the N.C. Cooperative Extension.

Students were able to get an up close look at cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and other livestock, as well as some of the equipment used on farms around the county.

For the high school students from North Iredell, South Iredell, West Iredell, and Lake Norman high school FFAs, it was an opportunity to lead and organize while educating the public.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to practice what they are learning in high school,” Bryant York said. He is an agriculture teacher at North Iredell. “They get a chance to teach it, they are leading this whole event and giving the education to the kindergarteners.”

The event had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the schools and agriculture groups had put together the event for more than a decade before the hiatus.

Lake Norman, Coddle Creek, Union Grove, and Cloverleaf elementary schools took part in the event on Tuesday, which continues through Wednesday and Thursday.

