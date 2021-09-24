WATCH NOW: Veterans helping veterans: DAV Cares brings awareness to resources available for veterans

“I hope that they walk away with a better education on what Iredell County has available to them,” Kenny Wallace said.
For Wallace and other DAV members, the mission is simple as they look to reach out to their fellow brothers in arms.
“Veterans want to look after veterans.”
One example of looking after each other was that, Wallace said, they were able to have health care workers visit a nearby veteran who couldn’t leave his home and give him a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Other situations however aren’t so straightforward. Whether it is understanding the forms that need to be filled out for disability or understanding the services groups like the Red Cross, Fifth Street Ministries, or other local groups can provide, Wallace said he hopes more veterans will stop by to learn more.
The event continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One Blood will be giving away cancer awareness socks, T-shirts and $20 gift cards to donors.
Donors can register online ahead of time or come on the day of the event. Wallace said there was a staffing shortage that prevented One Blood from taking part on Friday but that they should be there Saturday for blood donations.
The vaccine clinic is conducted by the Iredell County Health Department and interested participants can call Wallace at 704-253-2577 or email him at WallaceKenneth68@yahoo.com to schedule a time. The third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine is available to those who are eligible.
Free wellness checks will be provided by nurses from Brookdale Peachtree and food is available for those who need it. DAV is also providing bag lunches for $5 donations to raise money for the organization.
