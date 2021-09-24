WATCH NOW: Veterans helping veterans: DAV Cares brings awareness to resources available for veterans

“I hope that they walk away with a better education on what Iredell County has available to them,” Kenny Wallace said.

For Wallace and other DAV members, the mission is simple as they look to reach out to their fellow brothers in arms.

“Veterans want to look after veterans.”

One example of looking after each other was that, Wallace said, they were able to have health care workers visit a nearby veteran who couldn’t leave his home and give him a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other situations however aren’t so straightforward. Whether it is understanding the forms that need to be filled out for disability or understanding the services groups like the Red Cross, Fifth Street Ministries, or other local groups can provide, Wallace said he hopes more veterans will stop by to learn more.

The event continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One Blood will be giving away cancer awareness socks, T-shirts and $20 gift cards to donors.