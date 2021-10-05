WATCH NOW: Upper Room opens doors for co-work space in downtown Statesville

A little bit of quiet and plenty of space to work is what the Upper Room in Statesville offers as it opened up its co-work space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

While the co-work space is something new, the mission remains the same for Upper Room. Sharon Karriker, executive director of the Upper Room, said over the last decade the space has served many purposes, this is simply another way the ministry can serve people.

“We’re meeting a different need, we’re filling a different gap for people to have a place to go of all ages,” she said. “We see that as part of our community outreach.”

From Monday to Thursday, for $20 the co-work space can be rented for the day, a half-day for $10, or an hour for $5. For $50, an entire month of use can be purchased. The co-work space covers the first floor of the building and provides plenty of seats and tables for individual workers, as well as a few areas where small meetings can be conducted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be regular coffee and water available, but it won’t be like the Friday and Saturday atmosphere of the Upper Room.