Some of the animals at the Rescue Ranch are preparing for the Super Bowl and making their predictions as to whether the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs will win Sunday.

Holly and Noel, two lambs that came to live at the Ranch this past Christmas Eve, Hiccup, the African Pygmy Hedgehog and Degus Anna and Elsa picked which team they are pulling for Sunday. See if you agree with their picks.

Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. The 87-acre facility offers school, Scout and camp programs, birthday parties and private tours, which promote humane education through hands-on learning with its more than 80 permanent resident animal ambassadors that include steer, lambs, goats, turkeys, miniature horses, potbellied pigs, a variety of parrots, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, lizards, tortoises and more. For more information, visit rescueranch.com.