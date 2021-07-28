WATCH NOW: Two dead after fire Tuesday night in Troutman

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Road.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell didn’t identify the two people found inside or their relationship to each other. He did say, that in the course of their investigation into the deaths, the ICSO was made aware of a domestic issue within the home earlier on Tuesday which prompted an adult child to leave the home. He said law enforcement had not been called on Tuesday in relation to the domestic dispute.

Iredell County Fire Marshal David Souther said the investigation into the cause of the fire has not determined at this time.

Mooresville and Shepherds fire departments assisted, as well as South Iredell’s mobile air unit. West Iredell, Cool Springs and Wayside tankers also responded to the scene along with Iredell EMS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters arrived on the scene Tuesday night to find heavy flames coming from the front of the house. It took a little more than two hours to get the fire under control.

Investigation on going

Campbell said as of noon on Wednesday there were still investigators on scene and would be there for some time.