WATCH NOW: Two dead after fire Tuesday night in Troutman

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Road.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell didn’t identify the two people found inside or their relationship to each other. He did say, that in the course of their investigation into the deaths, the ICSO was made aware of a domestic issue within the home earlier on Tuesday which prompted an adult child to leave the home. He said law enforcement had not been called on Tuesday in relation to the domestic dispute.
Iredell County Fire Marshal David Souther said the investigation into the cause of the fire has not determined at this time.
Mooresville and Shepherds fire departments assisted, as well as South Iredell’s mobile air unit. West Iredell, Cool Springs and Wayside tankers also responded to the scene along with Iredell EMS.
Firefighters arrived on the scene Tuesday night to find heavy flames coming from the front of the house. It took a little more than two hours to get the fire under control.
Investigation on going
Campbell said as of noon on Wednesday there were still investigators on scene and would be there for some time.
ISCO said an adult son from the Loram Drive home arrived at his grandmother’s house in Mooresville around 9 p.m. and soon after detectives responded to both scenes and began the investigation which led to the conclusion that three other people were last known to be in the home on fire.
In a news release, Campbell said “This is a two part investigation, the cause and origin of the fire together with a death investigation. Evidence has been collected associated with the case and additional evidence is expected to be found.”
According to the sheriff’s office, autopsies will be conducted to determine the identity of the victims and cause of death.
