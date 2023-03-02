Two children barely escaped being struck by a car at a bus stop Thursday morning and authorities are seeking information on the driver.

The Iredell-Statesville School System said a bus was traveling on Old Mountain Road at approximately 6:16 a.m.

The car in question passed two stopped cars before running through the stop arm of the school bus where two students had to run to avoid getting hit. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information on anyone that owns a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels. If you have any information, please contact the Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(*47).

"We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life. If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus. Drivers must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again," the school system said.