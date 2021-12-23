WATCH NOW: True meaning of Christmas: East Side Baptist Church ushers in holiday with candlelight service

The dimmed lights and the flickering candles were the only illumination Wednesday as about two dozen people celebrated the real meaning of Christmas on Wednesday at East Side Baptist Church.

The candlelight service featured singing and readings from the book of Luke.

“We want to share God’s word and what Christmas is all about,” Pastor Jon Acker said.

This is Acker’s first Christmas as pastor of the church. He came here nine months ago from Colorado.

As the service began, the lights dimmed and Acker moved among the pews lighting the candles of those in attendance. A group from the church sang a couple of songs and the congregation, led by Paul Cook, joined in on “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

Acker read Scripture from the book of Luke, which details the birth of Christ. He talked about the shepherds who came to see the infant Jesus. He said the shepherds would have been considered outcasts in the town of Bethlehem, but the appearance of the shepherds was a message from God for all people, not just a select few.

He compared the flickering lights of the candles held by members of the congregation to the light each could be for God.