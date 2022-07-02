WATCH NOW: Troutman's Independence Day Parade kicks off 4th of July weekend

The red, white, and blue was seen as far as the eye can see as hundreds lined up along Main Street in Troutman for the 18th annual Independence Day Parade.

While the 4th of July holiday isn’t until Monday, the weekend of celebrating America with family and friends was well underway Saturday as Troutman was out in force to cheer on the parade and wish each other a happy Independence Day.

Celebrations of the holiday will continue throughout the weekend as Statesville has the 2022 City of Statesville Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, starting roughly at 9:30 p.m. Suggested locations for watching include the Signal Hill Mall, former Bi-Lo parking lot, Statesville Soccer Complex, and King of the Sea.

