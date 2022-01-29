WATCH NOW: Troutman home sustains damage in fire; vehicle, camper destroyed

A vehicle and camper were destroyed and a home damaged by fire Saturday morning.

Troutman and Shepherds fire departments initially responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a home on Stillwater Road late Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle and camper in the driveway were on fire and the blaze had extended to the house.

Firefighters from South Iredell and Mooresville assisted Troutman on the call and dealt with the cold temperatures and strong winds.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.