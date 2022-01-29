 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Troutman home sustains damage in fire; vehicle, camper destroyed
WATCH NOW: Troutman home sustains damage in fire; vehicle, camper destroyed

Firefighters battle the flames.

Flames are coming through the roof.

A vehicle and camper were destroyed and a home damaged by fire Saturday morning.

Troutman and Shepherds fire departments initially responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a home on Stillwater Road late Saturday morning.

Firefighters spray water on the fire.

When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle and camper in the driveway were on fire and the blaze had extended to the house.

Firefighters from South Iredell and Mooresville assisted Troutman on the call and dealt with the cold temperatures and strong winds.

The scene of the fire.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

