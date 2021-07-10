 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Troutman Elementary video selected for Carolina Panthers prize package
WATCH NOW: Troutman Elementary video selected for Carolina Panthers prize package

Troutman Elementary was one of three schools in North and South Carolina to be selected to receive a MooTube prize package from the Carolina Panthers

Schools were asked to submit a video of students making their favorite smoothie recipe showing off how dairy is an essential ingredient to life.

FUTP60 Leadership Team members Logan Benfield, Lily Thompson and Mallory Watson were announced Diary Alliance MooTube Champions with their video of making their famous berry blueberry smoothie.

TES received a Carolina Panthers Recess Refresh Pack and a Cafe Makeover Kit.

