WATCH NOW: Tribute to the Troops ride makes sure Gold Star families aren't forgotten

The families of service members who died in service — Gold Star families — will never forget their loved ones, but when the rumble of motorcycles approaches several of those families in the area this weekend, Tribute to the Troops let them know their community hasn’t forgotten them.
“When you talk to a Gold Star family, they have a couple of fears, and almost all of them are the same,” Mike Sheets, one of Saturday’s riders, said. “One of their biggest ones is that over time, everyone has forgotten their son or daughter, that they’ve ever lived, and that they’ve given their life for service.
“We remember the family’s sacrifice, they don’t have someone sitting with them at the Christmas table anymore, they don’t have someone with them during the holidays. They have given their sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their family member for our freedoms.”
Sheets say they can revive the memories of them, both for their service and for the lives they had lived at home.
“That helps with the healing process, memories are all they have,” Sheets said. “They want to remember. When you approach a Gold Star family, do it with reverence, but do it with letting them know you’re thinking (about their loved one), and their face will light up.
The ride and Tribute to the Troops is organized by Rockie Lynne, a veteran himself who has gone on to make a career in music. Saturday marked the 10th annual Tribute to The Troops Ride as the group planned to visit a total of five Gold Star families in the area this weekend. The rides are split between Saturday and Sunday, with both beginning at Tilley Harley-Davidson in Statesville.
A name-reading ceremony and memorial concert were to take place Saturday evening at Cornerstone Auditorium where the names of North Carolina’s fallen from Iraq and Afghanistan were to be read. A concert from Lynne was to follow with several Gold Star families expected to be in attendance.
Tribute to the Troops is dedicated to letting families of all service members know that their sacrifice is not forgotten. It also raises money for the Fallen Heroes’ Children’s Education Fund, which purchases 529 college savings plans for children who have lost a parent in active duty. To date, the organization has opened college savings plans for 112 Gold Star children, according to the organization’s press release.
For the riders, they know it’s a flood of emotions for the family, but one those families are grateful for.
“A lot of emotions. They’re happy, they’re sad, they can’t believe the number of people that would take time out of their day to make sure their loved one isn’t forgotten,” Gill Klinger, one of the ride’s road captains, said.
The ride brought in riders from several states, including Tribute to the Troops chapters from Minnesota and Florida. While not all, many are veterans like Ron Gettler, who have a greater understanding of what the families experience.
“I feel deeply for the families who have had to make that sacrifice,” Gettler said.
That bond between veterans is one that many say extends to the families as well.
“You can’t ask for anytime more than to show your patriotism, your honor, your love for your fellow brother in the service,” Jay Janish said. “We’re all a family, and we can’t let them forget who we are, and that we’re here for them.”
For more information on the group, visit www.tributetothetroops.org.
