WATCH NOW: Tribute to the Troops ride makes sure Gold Star families aren't forgotten

The families of service members who died in service — Gold Star families — will never forget their loved ones, but when the rumble of motorcycles approaches several of those families in the area this weekend, Tribute to the Troops let them know their community hasn’t forgotten them.

“When you talk to a Gold Star family, they have a couple of fears, and almost all of them are the same,” Mike Sheets, one of Saturday’s riders, said. “One of their biggest ones is that over time, everyone has forgotten their son or daughter, that they’ve ever lived, and that they’ve given their life for service.

“We remember the family’s sacrifice, they don’t have someone sitting with them at the Christmas table anymore, they don’t have someone with them during the holidays. They have given their sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their family member for our freedoms.”

Sheets say they can revive the memories of them, both for their service and for the lives they had lived at home.

“That helps with the healing process, memories are all they have,” Sheets said. “They want to remember. When you approach a Gold Star family, do it with reverence, but do it with letting them know you’re thinking (about their loved one), and their face will light up.