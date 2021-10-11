WATCH NOW: Tribute to the Troops marks 10 years of remembering sacrifices of service members in North Carolina

The toll of a bell as families read off the names of North Carolinians who have died in combat since 2001 echoed louder than even the motorcycle engines that had roared during the Tribute to the Troops Ride this weekend in Statesville. It was a solemn reminder of the sacrifice service members have made over the past 20 years.
The names were read, sometimes by the gold star family members who lost a service member, on Saturday night in Statesville at Cornerstone Christian Academy as Tribute to the Troops remembered those who died and the families they left behind.
The ceremony was part of the 10th Annual Tribute to The Troops Ride as the organization hopes to remind families that neither they nor their loved ones will be forgotten.
“When people come up and they say (their loved one’s name), and then a bell rings, you realize that that name or that number that you’ve heard is actually a human being connected to a family, that’s connected to a dinner table, that’s connected to an entire ancestral tree of people, and that life will be missed in perpetuity,” Rockie Lynne, founder of Tribute to The Troops, said. “It almost stops your heart to hear those names and those people whose voices break after all those years even of missing their children.”
That number Lynne refers to is from Honor the Fallen, a database from the Military Times that tracks deaths of service members who fought and died in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. It lists 196 from North Carolina as of Monday. Rash said Tribute to the Troops reaches out to them as well as families that may have lost an active-duty family member due to post-traumatic stress disorder or other causes while serving.
As the names were read off, luminaries were placed on a table in front of the stage, showing the dozens of service members’ lives lost. After the ceremony, Lynne began the memorial concert with a simple version of “Amazing Grace” and then his song “Home” as those gathered in the auditorium took in the performance.
Whether it is the name reading ceremony or the rides to gold star families’ homes, Lynne said since this began 18 years ago in Minnesota — the North Carolina chapter was founded 10 years ago — the emotions he feels haven’t changed or gotten easier over time.
“We all that go past the house and when you see the mother or the father of the wife and children standing in the yard waiting on us, it never ceases to just make this big lump in your throat and it’s happened the first time, the last time, and it happened every single time in between,” Lynne said. He said as he recites the service member’s story he committed to memory, he hopes to paint a picture of the person they were before they died, a story of the life they lived. “Then when you pull away from that yard, you feel like you know them, that human being and that there’s this big void in the world, where he or she used to be.”
Including a stop on Friday at the Charlotte Half-Mile track to recognize Michael Scott McQueeney and his family, six families were visited by Tribute to the Troops this weekend. The organization recognized the families of Robert Krapish and Benjamin Aaron Phillips in Mooresville, Mark Russell McDowell and Nicholas Santo DiBona in Statesville, and Dexter Costina Orasing in Rutherfordton.
The ride Tribute to the Troops does get the most attention, but the ceremony they hold for families on the weekend of the ride is just as important as the visits to gold star families. Susan Levy Rash, Tribute to the Troops communications officer, said they invite the families to take part in the dinner, ceremony, and concert each year. Rash said this year 40 families said they were coming.
While nearly roughly 200 have died from North Carolina along, Honor the Fallen lists 7,015 deaths overall. Rash said that with a few changes to how their organization is structured, Tribute to the Troops hopes to now reach out to families in all 50 states, not just the states where it had chapters previously.
For information on the group, visit tributetothetroops.org.
