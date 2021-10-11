WATCH NOW: Tribute to the Troops marks 10 years of remembering sacrifices of service members in North Carolina

As the names were read off, luminaries were placed on a table in front of the stage, showing the dozens of service members’ lives lost. After the ceremony, Lynne began the memorial concert with a simple version of “Amazing Grace” and then his song “Home” as those gathered in the auditorium took in the performance.

“We all that go past the house and when you see the mother or the father of the wife and children standing in the yard waiting on us, it never ceases to just make this big lump in your throat and it’s happened the first time, the last time, and it happened every single time in between,” Lynne said. He said as he recites the service member’s story he committed to memory, he hopes to paint a picture of the person they were before they died, a story of the life they lived. “Then when you pull away from that yard, you feel like you know them, that human being and that there’s this big void in the world, where he or she used to be.”