WATCH NOW: Tom Poston celebrates 100th birthday with hot-air balloon ride.

Balloons and birthdays go hand-in-hand, but the balloon Tom Poston’s family surprised him with Wednesday was a little bigger than usual: a hot air balloon.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience that I will remember for the rest of my years,” Poston said. “And a beautiful evening enjoying God’s creation.”

The 100-year-old’s birthday was May 5, but the weather didn’t cooperate with his family’s plans, pushing this unexpected gift back until the conditions were right for his short flight. The family came out to Big oh! Balloons in eastern Iredell County for Poston’s flight at the Cool Spring Balloonport.

“It was something he’s never done. He was in the Air Force and flew there as a flight engineer,” his daughter, Carolyn Bartlett said about their surprise. “We thought we’d send him back up in the air again.”

While it was the former Iredell Schools superintendent’s first hot air balloon ride, he said he had flown over Catawba and Iredell in the past on smaller aircraft with a friend of his.

“We almost didn’t get off the ground because he forgot to set the stabilizer,” Poston said while recalling his previous adventure.