WATCH NOW: To the rescue: Iredell group takes in more than 20 dogs from Gaston County hoarding case

Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director for the all-volunteer rescue, said. Ultimately, Gaston County animal control is expected to seize 63 dogs. Of that number, 59 were taken in last week by PAR and other rescue groups, and there are attempts to catch four more. Gullett said PAR also will take those four.

“They were all in one home; some were inside and some were outside,” he said.

Now the work of getting them vetted and assessed begins, and that’s what Gullett, his wife, Lynn, and a group of volunteers were doing Monday morning at PAR’s office in Mooresville.

He said a rescue from Florida was coming to Mooresville to take a few of the dogs, including a couple that are nearly feral.

Gullett said there are a few dogs with medical needs, including one with a tumor that probably weighs as much as she does. She was to be assessed by a veterinarian Monday, but removing the tumor will be expensive.

“Surgery for that is probably going to be $2,000 to $3,000,” Gullett said “That’s where some of the money from the Betty White Challenge will really help.”