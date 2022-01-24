WATCH NOW: To the rescue: Iredell group takes in more than 20 dogs from Gaston County hoarding case

Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director for the all-volunteer rescue, said. Ultimately, Gaston County animal control is expected to seize 63 dogs. Of that number, 59 were taken in last week by PAR and other rescue groups, and there are attempts to catch four more. Gullett said PAR also will take those four.
“They were all in one home; some were inside and some were outside,” he said.
Now the work of getting them vetted and assessed begins, and that’s what Gullett, his wife, Lynn, and a group of volunteers were doing Monday morning at PAR’s office in Mooresville.
He said a rescue from Florida was coming to Mooresville to take a few of the dogs, including a couple that are nearly feral.
Gullett said there are a few dogs with medical needs, including one with a tumor that probably weighs as much as she does. She was to be assessed by a veterinarian Monday, but removing the tumor will be expensive.
“Surgery for that is probably going to be $2,000 to $3,000,” Gullett said “That’s where some of the money from the Betty White Challenge will really help.”
That and fundraisers such as the upcoming Rescue Roundup will foot the bill. PAR, Aloft Hotel, which is fostering dogs for PAR, and LKNFest are sponsoring the event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Troutman. It will feature rescue animals from all over North Carolina, more than 250 vendors, food trucks and special presentations.
The dogs taken in by PAR are smaller ones, probably terrier mixes. Gullett said they are various ages, many still younger dogs but a couple of them seniors.
Volunteers pitch in
On Monday, volunteer Brandon Bradshaw gently handled one of the seniors to give her a bath. Groomer Lisa Biggs of Zen Pet Care LKN of Statesville took over caring for the dog, talking gently to her as she shampooed her.
Biggs and Michelle Lally also came to help Monday. Both are fosters for PAR and wanted to lend a hand with grooming the dogs that could be handled. Chelsie Danyels of Groomingdells in Troutman also wanted to help, coming by between appointments to clip the severely overgrown nails of the dogs.
PAR responded immediately after receiving a call about the situation from one of its rescue partners in Gaston County, Gullett said.
Getting the dogs into a safe environment and taking care of their medical needs are just the first steps, he said. All of the dogs are scared and under-socialized and will need the help of fosters to be adopted. Luckily, PAR’s fosters were expected to come in Monday to take the dogs to their homes.
The next few weeks will be spent getting the dogs used to living in homes and being handled by people. The goal, Gullett said, is eventually to get them into forever homes.
With the addition of 23 dogs to its rescue, PAR has taken in 30 dogs this week. The others six taken in from an area shelter also were under-socialized and will need to spend time with a foster.
Dogs such as these require a lot of attention and work, but they are worth it, said Lynn Gullett, who has fostered for PAR for many years.
“These are my favorite fosters,” she said, “because you get to see them improve.”
While these dogs represent a massive undertaking for PAR and its volunteers, she said, the hard work of picking up the dogs and seeing them adopted into a loving home means everything.
“This is why we do what we do. This is why we rescue,” she said.