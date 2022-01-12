WATCH NOW: Tiny homes will mean a place to live for veterans

As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Thankfully though, two homes were placed on foundations without any drama on Wednesday as the project moves a step closer to housing veterans.

“It’s really exciting. The organization has had a vision for this for quite some time, even when Patti (West) was still here,” Director of Development Amy Freeze said. “And now it’s here.”

These homes aren’t done yet as utilities will be connected, decks and landscaping will be done, but the setting of them on the foundation marked a step closer to achieving that vision. The project had been in the works for years, at least as an idea, but the actual homes were built over the last month as they were assembled at Purple Heart Homes. The two homes marked what Fifth Street hopes to be the first of more of these homes in the community.

