WATCH NOW: Tiny homes will mean a place to live for veterans

As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Thankfully though, two homes were placed on foundations without any drama on Wednesday as the project moves a step closer to housing veterans.
“It’s really exciting. The organization has had a vision for this for quite some time, even when Patti (West) was still here,” Director of Development Amy Freeze said. “And now it’s here.”
These homes aren’t done yet as utilities will be connected, decks and landscaping will be done, but the setting of them on the foundation marked a step closer to achieving that vision. The project had been in the works for years, at least as an idea, but the actual homes were built over the last month as they were assembled at Purple Heart Homes. The two homes marked what Fifth Street hopes to be the first of more of these homes in the community.
For Fifth Street, the homes will be part of its veterans housing program. Currently, the organization offers a community living environment for veterans through its Iredell Veterans Transitional House, but Freeze said these houses will provide stability as they move from living at the shelter to living on their own. The location, behind the Fifth Street Ministries building, means residents can still have access to its case manager, nursing, and community kitchen programs as well.
While it is a Fifth Street Ministries program, the project was one done in collaboration with Purple Heart Homes, which built the structures. Tammy Burchette, the VAIP senior project manager for Purple Heart Homes said between them, the contractors involved, and of course Fifth Street, it’s been a team effort.
“Everybody’s doing a little part to make the whole thing come together,” Burchette said. “I was fortunate enough to be on this team and lead them.”
As these homes get placed, the parties involved hope it is the beginning of something bigger in Statesville when it comes to housing, especially for veterans.
