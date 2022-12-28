As Marty Hicks returned home from a family Christmas celebration on Christmas morning, he saw smoke and flames and four children leaving a home on Jennings Road in Statesville

“The main thing, these four children were very blessed to get out of this home safely,” Hicks said. “My wife and I were first to stop, I checked on the children while my wife called 911. I made sure they had every person out of the home. I put the two young boys, one 8 the other 11 in my wife’s car to stay warm.”

Iredell County Assistant Fire Marshal Josh Levan said the fire was started accidentally when a wreath near lit candles ignited. The pre-teen children were home by themselves at the time as their mother was out of the house when the fire began.

The situation was a stark reminder of how quickly a fire can spread and the importance of quickly exiting the building.

“One didn’t have his shoes. I wrapped him in a blanket. The girls were a little older. One had a blanket and I put my big coat on the other one,” Hicks said.

Firefighters from Cool Springs, Trinity and Harmony fire departments quickly arrived to put out the blaze, but it had been a scary moment for the family forced to leave so quickly. The Iredell County Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS, along with the Iredell County Mobile Air Unit, also responded.

Hicks, a Kernersville resident, said they were in the area as the heat had gone out in their house the day before, so they had spent the evening before with family down the road from where the fire happened.

The timing of it all was on his mind afterward as he began to think about what led to them being there at that time.

“After the fact, we discussed how good God is to work everything out for good. While we were helping these young people, several cars drove by but no one got out to help. My daughter and her husband brought a backpack with snacks and my daughter let one girl keep her nice winter jacket,” Hicks said. “Just maybe, if we had not lost our power, we would not have been in a position to be driving by the home that day, at that moment. Because of the kindness shown to my family on Christmas Eve, we were in a position to show compassion and Christ’s love to another family in need.”

Hicks said his extended family took several items — blankets, snacks, socks they had received that day — and delivered it to the family.

“Honestly, we didn’t do anything that I would want someone to do if that were my kids. We can’t ever go wrong by doing the right thing to help someone in need.”