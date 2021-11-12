WATCH NOW: Thumbpickers give students a taste of culture ahead of convention

Students at Cornerstone Christian Academy know Renee Griffith as their principal, but on Friday they saw more of her musical side.

“Maybe a little bit, but they don’t know this side of me. I play the piano a little bit and sing some, but this was a different side to see today,” Griffith said.

Griffith along with fellow musicians Clay Lunsford, Scott Lunsford, and Matthew Weaver played a mix of bluegrass, country, folk, gospel, and even a few Christmas carols were part of a performance for students on Friday ahead of the 22nd North Carolina Thumbpickers Convention.

“It was fantastic and it was a joy, seeing these kids light up,” Weaver said.

While the performance was fun for the students judging from their reactions, it also served other purposes as well. Weaver, who majored in Appalachian studies and Appalachian music at Appalachian State University, said it’s an important part of local culture and history as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}