WATCH NOW: Thumbpickers give students a taste of culture ahead of convention

Students at Cornerstone Christian Academy know Renee Griffith as their principal, but on Friday they saw more of her musical side.
“Maybe a little bit, but they don’t know this side of me. I play the piano a little bit and sing some, but this was a different side to see today,” Griffith said.
Griffith along with fellow musicians Clay Lunsford, Scott Lunsford, and Matthew Weaver played a mix of bluegrass, country, folk, gospel, and even a few Christmas carols were part of a performance for students on Friday ahead of the 22nd North Carolina Thumbpickers Convention.
“It was fantastic and it was a joy, seeing these kids light up,” Weaver said.
While the performance was fun for the students judging from their reactions, it also served other purposes as well. Weaver, who majored in Appalachian studies and Appalachian music at Appalachian State University, said it’s an important part of local culture and history as well.
“It’s very important to keep this musical tradition alive and keep it passed from one generation to the next because some of those generations are now dying. This is an art form that needs to keep going, just like jazz music and blues music, we see how it has evolved and re-evolved down through the years, but the tradition has continued,” Weaver said.
Clay Lunsford explained how the music’s origins come from the mountains and foothills of Appalachia, representing years of history and diversity.
“It blends itself with new bluegrass, but the old-time music, which it originated, a lot of it, with African Americans, that’s where I learned to play from, and then it gravitated to what you know as bluegrass today. But it’s Americana, it’s a mixture of all of it,” he said.
It was an early preview of the music convention that takes place there this weekend, one that was without a home for a few years but they said they believed they found stability in hosting it at Cornerstone.
This year’s event takes place this weekend, with things getting started on Saturday at 10 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 with children 12 and younger admitted free. Workshops are part of the festivities and there will also be a food truck on-site as well.
Iredell Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program help provide support for the convention as well.
For more information, call 704-880-3698.
