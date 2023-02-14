Just as the Master of Ceremonies welcomes you to the Kit Kat Klub in the opening number of “Cabaret,” Theatre Statesville invites you to take in their production later this month at the Twisted Oak in Statesville.

“I hope people really enjoy the story. This isn’t one of those shows that’s happy-go-lucky. For those that don’t know, it can come off that way listening to the soundtrack, but there are some deep undertones,” Allison Andrews, who plays Sally Bowles, said. “And I don’t want to give away the whole plot because people are going to have to come to see it, but it has a deep meaning that I think people need to see, hear, and understand.”

Though the musical is set in a Berlin nightclub as the 1920s drew to a close, the story is based off Christopher Isherwood’s semi-autobiographical retelling of his life in the Weimar Republic of Germany during the rise of Nazism.

In spite of that, however, it is quick to tell from the opening number that one can enjoy the music, choreography and stories within those dark times.

Jessie Ramirez, who plays the master of ceremonies, said that the tone of the play was something new for him as a performer.

“It’s completely different than any role I’ve ever done. Normally the roles I take are romance roles or comedic roles. This does have some comedic elements to it, but it also challenges me toward the subject matter in the second act of the show. Just trying to be able to connect to that mindset that you need to have with that character. It’s a challenge for me because I’ve never tackled it before.”

But he is ready for it.

“More excited than nervous, you always get the nerves when you hear the crowd before you go onstage and it stays with you every performance, but I was more excited to take on the role than I was nervous.”

And getting into character is as much of a mindset as anything else.

Dior Scott said that she appreciated that Theatre Statesville allowed for some artistic license as she plays the role of Fräulein Schneider, who finds herself dealing with Nazis and her character’s own love story within the musical.

“It’s overall heartbreaking, but it’s very important,” Scott said. “With it being Black History Month, I think it’s kind of awesome that I get to play this role and bring this person to life in my own way, so I love that.”

The production is directed by Sharon Davies Sigler and Caity Gordon with Annie Beach as the musical director and Sonya Briggs leading the choreography.

Cabaret features sexual references, adult content, alcohol and drug use, some language, and mild violence, so Theatre Statesville recommends the show for audiences 16 and older.

The show can be seen at the Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill on the evenings of Feb. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m. For Saturday showings, the production begins at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 25.

Tickets are available at TheatreStatesville.com or at the door.

For a schedule of upcoming events, see the events calendar on TheatreStatesville.com. For more information, email info@theatrestatesville.com.