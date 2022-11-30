When Theatre Statesville puts on its production of "Every Christmas Ever Told (And Then Some)" at the Iredell Arts Council on Thursday night, what people won't see is the hours of rehearsal that go into such a production.

Those hours were spent in the rehearsal space it now inhabits on Broad Street, which they cut the ribbon on with the Statesville Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

"We hit the ground running with our production, "Secret Garden," at the time and it was a fast process getting in here. We wanted to use our space as quickly as possible because it's fantastic" Caity Gordon said. She is the president of Theatre Statesville. "We felt like now we've settled down, open it more to the broader public, and have announced it through the chamber."

Mayor Costi Kutteh was on hand, along with other civic leaders, for the ribbon cutting and were also treated to Joey Moray singing "A Bit Of Earth" from "My Secret Garden, which Theatre Statesville performed earlier this year.

While Theatre Statesville began using the spot for rehearsals in April and had been busy with plays and musicals since then, Gordon said they wanted to celebrate it with a proper ribbon-cutting and thank the community for its support.

Gordon said having the space makes the public more aware of their presence in the community and they've even had people stop in during rehearsals asking for more information.

Along with giving the group a more public-facing space, it allows the theater group to practice their productions with enough room that they can go through rehearsals like they would at any of the stages they use in town.

"It's everything we need," Gordon said.

Gordon said they had previously used a space provided by her husband's family, but now they can use it as a workshop and storage and use the one on Broad Street for fine-tuning of their plays and musicals.

Joey Moray, who is on the board of Theatre Statesville, said having a centralized location helps with meetings, organization and some of the more practical and business aspects of the theater group.

"It's so lovely to not only have such a space but also be in the heart of downtown," Sharon Sigler said, another board member. "We give Lake Mountain (Coffee) so much business with my people stopping there for coffee and bagels before productions."

While their down rehearsing for "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)," which is set for Dec. 1-4 and 8-11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Iredell Arts Council at 203 S. Meeting St. in Statesville (and a pair of 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 4 and 11), they'll be using the space as they practice for a number of upcoming shows.

Those shows include "Cabaret" in February and "Aladin Jr." in April.

And if you wish to play a role in either of those shows or other future productions, Theatre Statesville invites you to join them.

"Whether you're a veteran or first-time person, we'd love to have you here and be working with you," Moray said.