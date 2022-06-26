WATCH NOW: The three Rs: Rockets, Rovers, and Robots Camp teaches STEM, life skills in fun ways

The energy inside and outside of the CATS campus in Troutman where the Rockets, Rovers, and Robots Camp was contemplative as much as it was frenzied excitement. While some were quietly working away designing rockets, greenhouses and other projects, others were flying down the halls on a leaf blower-powered hovercraft or chasing those rockets as they fell back to earth.

In a way, that’s exactly what Dr. Debra Lester with Iredell-Statesville Schools wants as students show an eagerness to learn while having fun at the camp.

“We sneak that in on them,” Lester said with a laugh. “It’s bait and switch, we bait them in with the cool little things, and we give them a lot of knowledge and skills along the way, and they don’t always notice it, but we do.”

Students like Hans Vink did notice, but that’s both part of the fun and part of the learning process.

“I thought it would be fun to launch some rockets and play with some robots,” Vink said. “By doing stuff with your hands, it is more fun to do it, because when you make something, you can see the result, and you’re learning while you work on it.”

The camp was offered to 40 students, rising sixth- and ninth-graders, as a chance to learn a number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills. And while the gains the students make in those areas are the focus of the camp, Lester said she has been proud to see the students improve a number of their “soft skills” as well.

“In just two weeks’ time, I’ve seen a huge improvement in their communication, their collaboration, how they interact with one another, their problem-solving. They’re more brave and tend to step out versus waiting to be told.

“They talk with their peer groups and share and respect one another’s ideas. To me, that’s the biggest piece.”

Lester said with in-person interaction being cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing the students pick up or simply re-acquire those skills during that camp has been encouraging.

The three-week camp is in its second year and doing well, but Lester also hopes to encourage more girls to take part in the future. Along with encouraging them, she said the camp gives some students an opportunity to engage with projects that they may not have available to them elsewhere.

“My hope is the girls that are in the camp, it inspires them to step out and do more science, math, STEM-related activities, and bring their friends next year,” Lester said. “In addition to that, we’re serving students that just don’t get this opportunity … just give them experience with stuff that they wouldn’t have on a regular basis.”

That is evident as the students don’t seem ready to go home as they’re learning as much as they’re having fun. She said the teachers at the camp are having as much fun, as Lester said they’re already volunteering to come back next year.

