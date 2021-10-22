WATCH NOW: The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recognized by city for fundraising efforts to end polio

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh stood in the Statesville Sculpture Garden with the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville to declare Oct. 24 World Polio Day in the city.

The Rotary Club was there as, like the more than 36,000 other Rotary clubs in the world, it has made donations over the years in an effort to eradicate polio not just from the United States, but the world.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“19.4 million that might otherwise be paralyzed, now won’t. More than 1.5 million people are alive that might otherwise would have died,” Sherry Harris said. She is the president of the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville. “Rotarys work beyond the city of Statesville as we all know. We are a service and an action organization.”

Harris said that money raised from the monthly Norman’s Wing Ding is one of the ways the group raises money for PolioPlus, a Rotary International initiative. Harris said the local group typically donates more than $2,500 a year to it.

Polio cases have dropped 99.9% since 1988 while Rotary International has raised over $2.2 billion toward that cause.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.