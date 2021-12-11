 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: The Grinch rides again: Bub's Toy Drive looks to give back to Iredell, Rowan counties
WATCH NOW: The Grinch rides again: Bub's Toy Drive looks to give back to Iredell, Rowan counties

Dressed as the character, Keith Bills had bikers gathered at STE Powersports in Statesville for the second annual Bub’s Toy Drive, named after his late father.

“Today is just going to be a big day of fellowship and giving, and remembering the reason for the season,” Bills said.

The ride went from Statesville to Salisbury, gathering gifts at both locations. Bills said the event, now in its second year, allows people to get out and socialize while also putting them in a giving spirit. He said last year Brandon McNeely from Blue Collar Cycle Company explained some of the needs of local children in Rowan County. From there, Bills wanted to help those children as well as those in Iredell.

“If you start the fire… all fires start with a small ember, you can turn that into a big warming fire. That’s what we’re doing, spread the joy, spread the giving,” Bills said.

The toys will be given to children of homeless families and children of those who have a parent incarcerated, according to event organizers.

Bills said he was grateful to STE Powersports for hosting the beginning of the event, which made its way to Blue Collar Cycle Company for the second part of the event.

“We try to help the community all we can,” Clyde Eller, sales manager at STE Powersports, said. “We’re always here for anybody that needs our help… we hope to see a lot of toys and a lot of turnout.”

The ride was dedicated to Terry Tyrell Johnson and Cody Scott Rives, who died in a motor vehicle accident in 2012.

