WATCH NOW: The Big Pop Up in Statesville helps more than 600 families

The line of vehicles wrapped around the parking lot of the Signal Hill Mall steadily moved along for hours as more than 100 volunteers loaded supplies at I-CARE's The Big Pop Event.

For Bryan Duncan, the executive director of I-CARE, it was simply living up to the organization's name.

"The intent of the day is to give folks some hope, to brighten their day a little bit, and show them some love, and to show some community," Duncan said.

Duncan said two months' worth of plans and organization came together on Thursday as household goods, supplies, food items, and other goods were given to each family that pulled up. There was also information from health care providers given out about changes to Medicaid, which Duncan said could affect many families and individuals that came through as well.

The direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated many poverty issues in the state, according to Duncan, which made Thursday's event even more needed for local families.