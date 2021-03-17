WATCH NOW: Thai Kickboxing Organization fights back during pandemic

For Nathan and Hannah Speaks, they had a business decision to make last year as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on: Abide by North Carolina’s protocols for gyms like the Thai Kickboxing Organization and lose their business or reopen and risk fines and other legal matters.
“What it came down to after six months was we were at the point where we potentially weren’t going to make it,” Nathan Speaks, the owner of TKO Kickboxing on Davie Avenue, said.
The martial arts instruction center had been the culmination of years of work for Nathan, and his dream in a lot of ways. He had begun martial arts himself at 15 and after spending over a decade in law enforcement with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan felt that he could make a difference while still making a critical impact on people by teaching them martial arts. Nathan said for him, martial arts helped direct his energy into something positive.
But with the executive orders sent out by Gov. Roy Cooper, Nathan felt he would have been going against many of the things he taught his students if he was openly defying the order.
“I respect the virus, I respect masks, I respect other peoples’ opinions, what I want people to understand for us, when you have a business, my opinion really doesn’t matter,” Nathan said. “I don’t care what my opinion is, I just want my business to be OK. So it was a tough decision. We tell our students there are structure and rules to life, you can’t back up when the rules apply to you. I felt like we had to lead by example, and that’s why we closed,” Nathan said.
But how long could the Speakses hold out when their livelihoods were tied to a business in the crosshairs of the governor’s executive orders?
Fighting against a pandemic
Teaching Muay Thai kickboxing is a physically demanding endeavor and one that can’t be replicated the same way through videos or written instruction. It’s hands-on experience, as well as knees, elbows and feet in the case of kickboxing.
“What’s great about being in the martial arts business is the internet can’t ever take this from you,” Nathan said. “You can’t learn and partner up with people who aren’t there with you.”
However, when you can’t gather in large groups and you don’t teach the same way online, it was a big problem for the Speaks’ business.
“So in two senses, COVID struck twice on us,” Nathan said. “One, we had to shut down because we were an assembly, and two, virtually doesn’t help there, so we had our backs against the wall twice since there was no way to present our product under COVID.”
They did offer some training via online videos, but the response wasn’t enough to make it the best use of Nathan’s efforts.
“At the end of the day, people wanted to be in here training. They didn’t want virtual learning. No one wants virtual learning. They want to be in their school or gym training,” Hannah said.
They said they had lost nearly half of the gym’s membership — nearly 150 students — when things were at their worst. Without a way to teach kickboxing in a way their students sought, there were only so many ways to keep the lights on at the gym. Some members of TKO kept paying their dues despite the lack of in-person teaching, which helped deal with the realities of keeping the business running.
“We had a phenomenal backing from our student base. People paid their membership throughout COVID when they weren’t receiving anything in return. They wanted to support our school so that it would be open and they believed there would be a day we could return. And that’s what saved us,” Nathan said. “That’s an endless debt that can’t be repaid to a lot of folks. We’re glad we had the name to be able to do that. That meant a lot to me.”
It wasn’t just dealing with regulations that slowed TKO to reopen. Nathan said they were sensitive to the fact people were seeing friends and family contract the virus, and sometimes losing that fight. He said he didn’t believe it was right to look like they were openly flouting government mandates when he knew there were those out there that might get the wrong message from his gym reopening too soon.
As time ticked on, the Speakses waited for approval from the state to reopen. Nathan said he was understanding of the executive orders and their aim to slow down the spread of the pandemic, but as his business couldn’t adapt to a pandemic world, he was running out of options after six months.
“It wasn’t so much about weathering the storm as much about waiting for it to end. It came down to a simple equation: How long could we ride this out,” Nathan said.
Members paying dues helped, but leasing the space for the gym, as well as other costs, were adding up. And some members themselves faced a similar problem with their own expenses, meaning membership to the Thai Kickboxing Organization would be one of the first things to go. Nathan said because of that, he and Hannah never questioned why people were ending their memberships but let them know they would be welcomed back once they reopened. Speaks said they knew other similar businesses were opening back up at the time, but he didn’t want to go against the state’s orders unless he had to. He said they did receive some relief from the government, but it could only do so much.
It finally got to the point where the Speakses felt like they didn’t have a choice. There were bills to pay. So in August, one month before Cooper would sign another executive order to reopen gyms and martial arts centers like theirs, the Speakses made the choice to reopen the Thai Kickboxing Organization. Nathan and Hannah said they did more intense cleaning, practiced social distancing, and anything they could do to reduce the risk of spreading the virus was done by the gym.
“We left it in the hands of the community. If you felt safe to come, we’re here. If you don’t, we don’t take offense… Come back when you’re ready,” Nathan said.
It took a little time for the community he spoke of to feel safe, but it began to get closer to what business looked like before the pandemic as time went on. While the financial part of the business took time to normalize, Nathan said around the end of the year, things began to have a positive outlook.
While the pandemic took its toll on the Thai Kickboxing Organization, Nathan said they’re in a more comfortable place than they were after the first few months of reopening. Nathan doesn’t hold any animus toward the governor as he understood what he was trying to accomplish. However, he did feel like smaller businesses like his were suppose to handle the burden of lost revenues while other businesses stayed open and could keep them steadily flowing in. Nathan said while some were “essential” businesses and he understood that his was not considered that, it still felt like smaller businesses were feeling the pain much more than larger ones.
Nathan said Cooper had to balance “relief for the virus,” which meant fighting its spread, and “relief for the economy” which was allowing some businesses to reopen, even if with some restrictions.
“There’s no way to do both of those,” Nathan said. “I felt like to save the economy, more leniency was given to the bigger corporations, and to save the (people), it came down to smaller businesses.”
He said he didn’t envy Cooper’s position as governor, but ultimately Nathan had to make a decision to address his own position as a business owner. He said he wished relief money from the federal and state government for businesses could have been focused on the ones that needed them, not just available to any business that applied.
Nathan said that ultimately he felt like he had to reopen to avoid losing his business permanently. He said that without more support from the government, and he much rather would be supporting himself even in these times, there wasn’t much else he could do after six months.
“If there was a safe way to where we wouldn’t have lost everything we’d have built, we’d still be closed today,” Nathan said.
More than a business
After losing nearly half of TKO’s students, the gym has about 240 members now after peaking at around 300 before the pandemic. With the worst of the pandemic likely behind them, the Speakses are happy to focus on teaching kids and adults the ways of Muay Thai kickboxing.
And it didn’t hurt to get back around other people after closing their business and themselves off from the community. Just like many of their younger students, they were excited to get back in the gym. And the parents of those younger students were too, as they’d seen the mental and physical tolls of quarantining.
“Parents were looking for something positive for their kids. They said their kids had been couch potatoes, they’d been lazy and depressed, nothing social… they just wanted something positive,” Hannah said.
The gym is open, but the Speakses said they look forward to hosting their own events as well as taking part in community events in the future when it’s safe enough to do so. A sense of community is something that clearly matters to the Speaks.
“The TKO family is our family,” Hannah said.
Nathan said as a former law enforcement officer, he is glad to be working with students and pointing them in the right direction instead of dealing with them once they’ve made too many poor choices.
“I started in martial arts when I was 15 and it gave me a positive direction in my life,” Nathan said. “The happiest I’ve ever been was when I quit chasing kids and I got to work with them before they were getting chased.”
