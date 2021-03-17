WATCH NOW: Thai Kickboxing Organization fights back during pandemic

It took a little time for the community he spoke of to feel safe, but it began to get closer to what business looked like before the pandemic as time went on. While the financial part of the business took time to normalize, Nathan said around the end of the year, things began to have a positive outlook.

While the pandemic took its toll on the Thai Kickboxing Organization, Nathan said they’re in a more comfortable place than they were after the first few months of reopening. Nathan doesn’t hold any animus toward the governor as he understood what he was trying to accomplish. However, he did feel like smaller businesses like his were suppose to handle the burden of lost revenues while other businesses stayed open and could keep them steadily flowing in. Nathan said while some were “essential” businesses and he understood that his was not considered that, it still felt like smaller businesses were feeling the pain much more than larger ones.

Nathan said Cooper had to balance “relief for the virus,” which meant fighting its spread, and “relief for the economy” which was allowing some businesses to reopen, even if with some restrictions.

“There’s no way to do both of those,” Nathan said. “I felt like to save the economy, more leniency was given to the bigger corporations, and to save the (people), it came down to smaller businesses.”