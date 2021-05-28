WATCH NOW: Ten Statesville Christian students receive diplomas at 40th commencement

He stressed the importance of not just talking the talk, but walking the walk and doing all in love.

Serving as the commencement speaker, Kimmer challenged them further and brought what he felt God laid upon his heart to tell the students and all those listening as he asked “What is Your Story?” He asked, “are we living a life that reflects Christ in us? We should reflect Christ in the things we say and the things we do. When people look at your life, what are they seeing?” he continued.

He charged them “to be the light of the world.”

Kimmer stressed to the students that as they go down the road in life in five or 10 years, “what’s going to be your story” and challenged them to bring honor and glory to God in whatever they do.

In her address, Durham expressed words of gratitude as she thanked all of the families for their support through the years, cheering them on whether it was at a sporting event or a recital.

“We could never have made it this far without your love and support,” she said.

She continued with thanks to staff and teachers, “who went above and beyond to help them succeed” after which she thanked classmates for “friendship, laughs and adventures. Every day was a new adventure.”